9 Mediacorp artistes team up for retro disco track and music video

Nine artistes from Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency (TCA) have come together for a disco single titled Dance to the Rhythm, which was released on Friday (Mar 20).

The lineup includes actors and personalities such as Zhang Zetong, Desmond Ng, James Seah, Denise Camillia Tan, He Ying Ying, Herman Keh, Gladys Ng, Gladys Bay and Jona Chung.

The track is part of TCA's annual campaign, which aims to bring artistes closer to fans through music releases, social media content and live events.