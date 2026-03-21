9 Mediacorp artistes team up for retro disco track and music video
The artistes – including Zhang Zetong, Desmond Ng and He Ying Ying – come together for an upbeat disco track and music video, Dance to the Rhythm, as part of a campaign to connect with fans.
Nine artistes from Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency (TCA) have come together for a disco single titled Dance to the Rhythm, which was released on Friday (Mar 20).
The lineup includes actors and personalities such as Zhang Zetong, Desmond Ng, James Seah, Denise Camillia Tan, He Ying Ying, Herman Keh, Gladys Ng, Gladys Bay and Jona Chung.
The track is part of TCA's annual campaign, which aims to bring artistes closer to fans through music releases, social media content and live events.
The song is accompanied by a music video which Keh choreographed, and showcases the cast performing some dance routines.
The artistes will perform the song live for the first time at TCA’s upcoming star-studded concert, where fans can catch their favourites performing Mandopop hits. More information will be shared on TCA’s social media platforms.
The agency is also launching a social media series as part of the campaign, where artistes hit the streets and play games with the public.
Dance to the Rhythm is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and MeListen.