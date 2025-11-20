Ex-Chelsea star Claude Makelele and composer Omar Harfouch step down from Miss Universe judging panel days before finale

This year's Miss Universe pageant continues to be mired in controversy, weeks after Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil was caught reprimanding contestants on camera and allegedly calling Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, a dumbhead – an accusation he has since denied.

Two judges of the competition, former football player Claude Makelele and composer Omar Harfouch, have publicly announced their departure from the panel – with Harfouch accusing organisers of rigging the Miss Universe pageant.

According to American entertainment outlet People, citing conversations with Harfouch, Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, the president of the Miss Universe selection committee, has also dropped out as a judge. However, she has yet to publicly confirm this.