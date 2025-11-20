Ex-Chelsea star Claude Makelele and composer Omar Harfouch step down from Miss Universe judging panel days before finale
In another string of controversy to hit this year's Miss Universe pageant, two judges have publicly announced their departure, amidst accusations that organisers have rigged the competition.
This year's Miss Universe pageant continues to be mired in controversy, weeks after Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil was caught reprimanding contestants on camera and allegedly calling Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, a dumbhead – an accusation he has since denied.
Two judges of the competition, former football player Claude Makelele and composer Omar Harfouch, have publicly announced their departure from the panel – with Harfouch accusing organisers of rigging the Miss Universe pageant.
According to American entertainment outlet People, citing conversations with Harfouch, Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, the president of the Miss Universe selection committee, has also dropped out as a judge. However, she has yet to publicly confirm this.
On Tuesday (Nov 18), Harfouch took to his Instagram page to detail why he quit the judging panel, claiming that "a secret vote" was held to pre-select the top 30 contestants.
"This vote was conducted by individuals who are not recognised members of the official judging panel, including at least one person with a personal romantic relationship with a contestant – a fact which constitutes a clear and serious conflict of interest and may qualify as collusion and manipulation of an international competition," added Harfouch.
He then ended his post with a warning for "past and current judges", saying that participating in the jury for the Miss Universe pageant "may legally implicate them in an act of global-scale fraud".
A day later, Claude Makelele announced that he, too, would step down as a judge "due to unforeseen personal reasons".
"This was a difficult decision, as I hold Miss Universe in the highest regard. The platform represents empowerment, diversity, and excellence – values I have always championed throughout my career," wrote Makelele.
"I sincerely apologise to the organisation, the contestants and everyone involved and I hope to be able to contribute in the future under better circumstances."
Miss Universe Organization has since responded to Harfouch's claims and stated that "no impromptu jury has been created".
According to the organisation, the individuals in question were part of its Beyond the Crown Program – "an independent social impact initiative designed to promote leadership, service, education, health, inclusion and meaningful support for charitable causes".
"This program operates entirely separately from the Miss Universe competition and from the official judging panel," added the organisation.
Miss Universe 2025 will take place in Thailand on Nov 21.