Nathania Ong joins Singapore season of Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular, will reprise West End role of Eponine

The highly anticipated Singapore run of Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular will be getting firepower from a few familiar names, including one from home ground. On Tuesday (Sep 30), organisers announced the initial cast of the production, which includes West End heavyweights Geronimo Rauch and Jeremy Secomb as Jean Valjean and Javert, respectively. Joining them is Singaporean star Nathania Ong as Eponine.

All three actors reprise their roles from the West End production of Les Miserables.

What sets Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular apart from past productions is the fact that it features reimagined staging, lighting and visuals for a cinematic experience, along with a full set, costumed cast, live orchestra and seamless scene transitions.