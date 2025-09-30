Nathania Ong joins Singapore season of Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular, will reprise West End role of Eponine
The Singaporean actress joins Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular, along with actors Geronimo Rauch and Jeremy Secomb.
The highly anticipated Singapore run of Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular will be getting firepower from a few familiar names, including one from home ground. On Tuesday (Sep 30), organisers announced the initial cast of the production, which includes West End heavyweights Geronimo Rauch and Jeremy Secomb as Jean Valjean and Javert, respectively. Joining them is Singaporean star Nathania Ong as Eponine.
All three actors reprise their roles from the West End production of Les Miserables.
What sets Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular apart from past productions is the fact that it features reimagined staging, lighting and visuals for a cinematic experience, along with a full set, costumed cast, live orchestra and seamless scene transitions.
Organisers also announced that, due to popular demand, the production will run for an additional three weeks. As such, you can now catch it from Mar 24 to May 10 next year.
Tickets for Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular are now available for sale via Marina Bay Sands, Sistic and Klook, with prices starting from S$88.
From now till Oct 12, UOB cardmembers can enjoy 20 per cent off on ticket purchases.
In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, Nathania Ong spoke about her experience playing Eponine in London, saying: “I achieved something big with Les Mis but from that moment, I want to keep going.
“I never want to believe that I made it and then stop working hard for the next big project... Whether I’m performing on stage in front of one audience member or thousands, I want to give every performance my all and my best.”