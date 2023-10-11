How Singaporean Nathania Ong became Les Miserables’ Eponine at London’s West End: Passion, support, self-belief

In February 2004, five-year-old Nathania Ong sang the National Day favourite Home, not in front of family at home, but on stage for a Total Defence Day event before a live audience that included late President SR Nathan.

When she was 12, at the Youth Olympic Games closing ceremony in Singapore in 2010, the same girl dazzled a 27,000-strong live audience and viewers around the world as she led the choir in singing Singapore’s national anthem.

If you were in London recently and managed to catch the 2022-2023 season of the musical Les Miserables there, you might not have suspected that the same little girl is now 25 years old and playing the role of Eponine.

Ong, who is based in London, is currently back in Singapore to prepare for her next role – she plays Cinderella in theatre company Pangdemonium’s production of Into The Woods, by American composer Stephen Sondheim.

Speaking to CNA Women in October, Ong told us about her climb to the global stage, which started simply – with a love for the arts.

A CHILDHOOD FILLED WITH MUSIC, ON STAGE AND OFF