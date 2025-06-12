Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular coming to Singapore in March 2026

Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular will be arriving in Singapore in March 2026 at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

Priority access to tickets start on Jun 23 at 10am but a waitlist to be first in line when tickets go on sale is now open until Jun 22, 2025, 11.59pm.

Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular will feature an extraordinary new design specifically created for larger venues, a company of over 65 internationally acclaimed cast and orchestra members, and a production enhanced with new set and lighting designs.

It is expanded from the successful Les Miserables The Staged Concert, which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End, according to a press release by Base Entertainment.

The full casting for the Singapore shows will be announced soon.