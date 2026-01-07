NewJeans fans jokingly ask MrBeast to 'save Danielle', YouTuber responds

What began as a joke among fans of K-pop girl group NewJeans may have inadvertently added another chapter to the ongoing saga between South Korean music label Ador and ousted NewJeans member Danielle Marsh.

Following the removal of Marsh, 20, from NewJeans last month and the subsequent US$30 million lawsuit filed against her and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, NewJeans fans have expressed their support for the Australian-South Korean singer in numerous ways. These include tinting their profile pictures yellow – Marsh's representative colour in NewJeans – to show their solidarity.

As a joke, fans have also flooded the social pages of YouTuber MrBeast, asking him to step in to "save" Marsh, either by purchasing Hybe, the conglomerate behind Ador, or by helping pay Marsh's potential fine.