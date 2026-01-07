Logo
NewJeans fans jokingly ask MrBeast to 'save Danielle', YouTuber responds
Over the past few days, fans of K-pop group NewJeans have been leaving comments on the social pages of YouTuber MrBeast, jokingly asking him to step in to "save" ousted member Danielle Marsh. MrBeast has since responded.

Fans of K-pop girl group NewJeans have flooded the social media pages of YouTuber MrBeast, asking him to help save ousted member Danielle Marsh. (Photos: AP/Jordan Strauss, Instagram/newjeans_official)

Hazeeq Sukri
07 Jan 2026 11:09AM
What began as a joke among fans of K-pop girl group NewJeans may have inadvertently added another chapter to the ongoing saga between South Korean music label Ador and ousted NewJeans member Danielle Marsh. 

Following the removal of Marsh, 20, from NewJeans last month and the subsequent US$30 million lawsuit filed against her and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, NewJeans fans have expressed their support for the Australian-South Korean singer in numerous ways. These include tinting their profile pictures yellow – Marsh's representative colour in NewJeans – to show their solidarity. 

As a joke, fans have also flooded the social pages of YouTuber MrBeast, asking him to step in to "save" Marsh, either by purchasing Hybe, the conglomerate behind Ador, or by helping pay Marsh's potential fine.

Comments on MrBeast's TikTok page. (Photo: MrBeast)
Comments on MrBeast's YouTube page. (Photo: MrBeast)
Comments on MrBeast's Instagram page. (Photo: MrBeast)

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is famous for his elaborate videos and vast online following. With over 450 million subscribers, he operates YouTube’s most-subscribed channel and was estimated to be worth US$1 billion in 2025.

On Tuesday (Jan 6), responding to a post on social platform X about the NewJeans saga, MrBeast asked: "What do I need to do?"

MrBeast's comment on a post about the NewJeans saga. (Photo: X)

Fans have since chimed in on ways MrBeast could help with the situation. 

A fan wrote: "Bro, chill before you do anything else. It's just a joke when you hear them say to buy Hybe. However, you should really help spread awareness about the situation, research on it and see how badly it affects people in the industry and help draw good and useful attention to it."

However, the actions of NewJeans fans have also drawn criticism, with fans of other groups describing them as "embarrassing", while others have pointed to MrBeast’s past controversies, including allegations of a hostile work environment.

Members of South Korean K-Pop group NewJeans attend a press conference to declare contract termination with the band's label citing multiple reasons including unfair treatment, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The status of NewJeans continues to be in limbo.

According to a statement by Ador on Dec 29, 2025, three out of the group's five original members – Hanni, Haerin and Hyein – will remain in NewJeans. Ador added that it was still in discussions with member Minji and that both parties are "continuing ongoing talks to broaden mutual understanding".

Source: CNA/hq

