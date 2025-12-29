Danielle dropped from K-pop group NewJeans as Ador terminates her contract

On May 30, the Seoul Central District Court accepted Ador's application for an indirect compulsory enforcement – a type of penalty imposed for not complying with a court order – against NewJeans.

This ruling stipulated that each member would have to pay 1 billion won (US$726,800) every time they engaged in activities without Ador's approval, from May 30.

Then on Oct 30, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that each member's exclusive contracts with Ador were still valid. The legal team representing NewJeans said they would appeal the ruling.

"While the members respect the court’s decision, they maintain that, given the current situation in which the relationship of trust with Ador has been completely destroyed, it is impossible to return to Ador and continue normal entertainment activities," the statement said.

However, the five members announced on Nov 12 that they had decided to return to Ador.

"EXTENSIVE DISCUSSIONS"

On Monday, Ador said in a statement that following the final court ruling confirming the validity of the exclusive contracts, they engaged in "extensive discussions" with Minji, Hanni and Danielle as well as their families.

Hanni and her family held "in-depth conversations" with Ador in Korea over "a long period", during which they revisited past events and "objectively examined the issues", said Ador, adding that Hanni decided to continue with the agency.

Minji is currently in discussions with Ador, it said, "and we are continuing to broaden mutual understanding".

Ador added that it notified Danielle of her exclusive contract termination on Monday.

“Through these discussions, we learnt that the members had been exposed to distorted and biased information for a long time, leading to misunderstandings about the company and the dispute,” Ador said.

“Both the company and the artistes agreed that, despite the time required, it is necessary to resolve misunderstandings based on accurate facts to restore the love of fans and the public.”

The agency added that it would "address the controversies arising from the dispute at a later opportunity", and do its best to "resolve the matter smoothly and ensure NewJeans returns to their fans as soon as possible”.