Meet Saint Satine: Hybe and Geffen Records unveil new girl group that will follow footsteps of Katseye
With Sakura emerging victorious in the finale of the Japanese audition series World Scout: The Final Piece, the final line-up of Saint Satine has been unveiled as the next act by music labels Hybe and Geffen Records.
Nearly two years after launching K-pop inspired global girl group Katseye, South Korean entertainment giant Hybe and Geffen Records, an American record label, have unveiled their next act: Saint Satine.
On Tuesday (May 12), the quartet was officially introduced during the finale of World Scout: The Final Piece, a Japanese audition series that premiered on Japanese streaming service Abema in February.
The programme was created by Hybe and Geffen Records to select the final member of the group.
The official line-up brings together members from four different countries: Emily from the US, Lexie from Sweden, Samara from Brazil and Sakura from Japan, who secured the final spot through the survival show.
Emily, Lexie and Samara had previously participated in The Debut: Dream Academy, the 2023 audition series that led to the formation of Katseye. The trio had been introduced as part of Hybe x Geffen’s second girl group in August last year – under the name Prelude – with the final member yet to be confirmed.
In the hunt for that final spot, around 14,000 applicants from across Japan auditioned for World Scout: The Final Piece. Selected participants later travelled to the US for training under Hybe’s training system, before four finalists emerged – Hiori, Ayana, Sakura and Aoi.
Ultimately, Sakura from Toyama, Japan emerged as the winner, completing Saint Satine’s final roster.
In their first-ever group appearance, the quartet performed their first single, Party B4 The Party, on the World Scout: The Final Piece finale stage.
According to Hybe America’s executive creator and performance director of the project, Son Sung-deuk, the group’s name reflects a duality, with ‘Saint’ representing “strong charisma and a commanding musical presence” and ‘Satine’ symbolising a “softer, more elegant and sophisticated image”.
Saint Satine is expected to make their debut in the second half of 2026, as reported by South Korean media.