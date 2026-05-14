Meet Saint Satine: Hybe and Geffen Records unveil new girl group that will follow footsteps of Katseye

On Tuesday (May 12), the quartet was officially introduced during the finale of World Scout: The Final Piece, a Japanese audition series that premiered on Japanese streaming service Abema in February.

The programme was created by Hybe and Geffen Records to select the final member of the group.

The official line-up brings together members from four different countries: Emily from the US, Lexie from Sweden, Samara from Brazil and Sakura from Japan, who secured the final spot through the survival show.

Emily, Lexie and Samara had previously participated in The Debut: Dream Academy, the 2023 audition series that led to the formation of Katseye. The trio had been introduced as part of Hybe x Geffen’s second girl group in August last year – under the name Prelude – with the final member yet to be confirmed.