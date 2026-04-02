Girl group Katseye to release new single Pinky Up before Coachella performance

K-pop-inspired girl group Katseye is kicking off a new era with the reveal of their upcoming single, Pinky Up.

They rolled out a series of cryptic social posts that sent fans into full‑blown detective mode.

The first teaser, shared on Monday (Mar 30), showed the Mona Lisa delicately lifting a steaming cup of tea with her pinky raised, while the second clip – posted the following morning – featured an arcade claw machine branded with the group’s name snatching a sword from a pile of glittering plush toys and a lone teacup. Adding to the mystery, the caption read: “We’re screaming from cloud nine!!”

Their third post finally confirmed the track and its artwork, showing someone kneeling on a carpet beside a teacup and toy cat, with the title splashed across the image in bold hot‑pink lettering.

The single will be released on Apr 9.