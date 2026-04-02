Girl group Katseye to release new single Pinky Up before Coachella performance
Pinky Up serves as Katseye's first release since the announcement of member Manon's temporary hiatus.
K-pop-inspired girl group Katseye is kicking off a new era with the reveal of their upcoming single, Pinky Up.
They rolled out a series of cryptic social posts that sent fans into full‑blown detective mode.
The first teaser, shared on Monday (Mar 30), showed the Mona Lisa delicately lifting a steaming cup of tea with her pinky raised, while the second clip – posted the following morning – featured an arcade claw machine branded with the group’s name snatching a sword from a pile of glittering plush toys and a lone teacup. Adding to the mystery, the caption read: “We’re screaming from cloud nine!!”
Their third post finally confirmed the track and its artwork, showing someone kneeling on a carpet beside a teacup and toy cat, with the title splashed across the image in bold hot‑pink lettering.
The single will be released on Apr 9.
Pinky Up is due just one day before the Katseye members take the stage at Coachella 2026 on Apr 10, marking their debut at the festival.
It also serves as their first release since South Korean entertainment giant Hybe and American record label Geffen Records announced that member Manon would be stepping back temporarily for her health and wellbeing.
On fan communication platform Weverse, they said: "Hello. After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing."
The group said they “fully support this decision”, adding: “Katseye remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us…We look forward to being together again when the time is right.”
Until her return, the group will continue activities with Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae.
They concluded: “Thank you to our Eyekons for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”