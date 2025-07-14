Benjamin Kheng and Shazza dazzle attendees, 12-year-old singer draws crowd on second day of SG60 It’s Giving Fest

It’s Giving Fest, a youth-driven initiative organised by Gov.sg as part of SG60 celebrations, wrapped up its second and final day at *SCAPE on Sunday (Jul 13) with a bang – saving some of its biggest highlights for last.

The night wrapped up with Mediacorp’s Cloud 9 music festival, featuring performances from Benjamin Kheng and Shazza, among others. On the first day of the event, attendees were treated to performances by Lullaboy, Tasha Low and even a surprise song from Tyler Ten.

It's Giving Fest was organised to spotlight the voices, dreams and aspirations of Singapore’s youth while empowering them to take action in social and community initiatives.

Sunday’s festivities started strong with the daytime activities, which included the celebrity telematch, a ticketed event featuring local celebs Desmond Tan, Annette Lee, Sonia Chew, Richie Koh, Zhang Ze Tong, Das, among others, dressed in school uniforms for the “Back to School: Class Clash Showdown”, where they competed in a series of five games.

Once the telematch was over, fans spotted the ‘students’ snapping a picture outside the Marquee, the concert tent, and rushed to grab pictures and videos.