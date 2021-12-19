The Singaporean creating yummy snacks from ‘ugly’, unwanted vegetables for a good cause

HI, BETTY. AFTER WORKING FOR JUST A FEW YEARS, YOU DECIDED TO GO ON YOUR AROUND-THE-WORLD JOURNEY. TELL ME HOW THAT CAME ABOUT.

Being a cog in a corporate wheelhouse wasn't cutting it for me. I kept dreaming about the world out there, what fascinating secrets each place held, what strangers I would meet who could change me in some tangible way. I felt like I needed a fresh perspective. It's important to live to the fullest, take some risks, see the world and make something beautiful before our limited time on this planet is up. I guess I wanted to travel to gain some perspective to inspire me to create something that could bring joy to myself and the world.

DID YOU ALWAYS PLAN THE TRIP TO BE THAT LONG OR DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?

It was supposed to be longer. I planned a nine-year trip to see every country in the world, all 195 of them. But after three and a half years, I chanced upon an idea that could actualise my creative energy and make an impact. Confetti was created to upcycle food waste from imperfect produce or crop surpluses into a range of gourmet snacks that are nutrient dense. I also believed I could use this business as a force for good to contribute to humanitarian hunger relief efforts.

I will definitely get back to travelling after this project has reached its potential in target markets. Travelling is important creative fuel and it also strengthens empathy and the human connection. Our creative output is only as good as the quality of the input we receive.

TELL ME ABOUT THE INSPIRATION FOR CONFETTI.

I'm an avid hiker, paraglider and diver. But I have always found it a challenge to carry fresh fruits as I explore the great wilderness, as they are heavy, bulky and perishable. Potato crisps give me a terrible sore throat. I started experimenting with fresh produce from farmers’ markets when I was in Canada, slicing veggies and testing them with Singaporean flavours from the food I missed back home. I was able to turn them into crunchy perfection. I shared it with my neighbours and friends and everyone loved it. So that's why I returned home to Singapore to start Confetti.