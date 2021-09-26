Creative Capital: The artist who paints mouthwatering food in watercolour

So, I couldn’t resist reaching out to her for this column.

HI, VICTORIA. WHEN DID YOU FIRST DISPLAY A LOVE FOR ART AND ILLUSTRATION? AND DID YOUR PARENTS NURTURE THAT INTEREST?

One of my first art related memories was having to erase all the pencil drawings I made on my bedroom wall when I was little, if that says anything. In primary school I’d often be scribbling under the desk while class was in session. I made a small side-business of selling drawings to my classmates then, too.

Art has always been a constant in my life, for sure! My parents have a long history of being involved in local musical theatre work, and so I’m very lucky to have had that kind of understanding and environment growing up. They’ve always been incredibly supportive – maybe too supportive? Funnily enough, all the other five members of my family have been blessed with some level of musical talent, but that seems to have skipped me.

DID YOU GO TO ART SCHOOL? WHAT WERE THE MOST VALUABLE THINGS YOU LEARNED FROM YOUR TIME IN SCHOOL?

I’ve been engaged in design work since my school days thanks to my club activities, and I went on to study Interactive Media design at Temasek Polytechnic. I did well enough to earn a scholarship to attend the College of Fine Arts in Sydney for my degree, but all of my ‘training’ is really in digital media. I’ve never received formal training in traditional arts.

From what I’ve seen and experienced so far in my field (Illustration and Design), the ones who don’t take themselves too seriously end up making the most interesting work. While I was studying for my diploma, I spent all my time chasing grades in pursuit of the scholarship. I think I ended up losing out during a time when I should have been taking risks and experimenting more. I think it’s really important to take the time in school to pick up a variety of skills because what you study may not necessarily be what you’re doing in the years to come.

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED OVER TIME? HOW DID YOU LAND ON YOUR CURRENT STYLE?

Do I even have a style? That’s a question I ask myself constantly. I work both as a designer and illustrator in parallel a lot of the time. As designers, we’re often tasked with adapting a style to fit in with trends or brand guides. If I were to show all the illustrations – for client work and personal work – I’ve done over the course of my life, you’d probably never guess they were done by the same person. I’ve never been satisfied settling on one style or another, which keeps things interesting for me personally, but can be quite confusing professionally.

I’ve only been painting in watercolour for just under five years now and I would say I’ve gotten better technically, and the style has just come about from all the practice I’ve had and my choice of medium. It’s not a very exciting answer, I know. Even in the area of food illustration, I really enjoy experimenting with different styles, and I don’t think I’ve really settled on my own style just yet. It’s an ongoing journey, and I’m just happy allowing myself to have fun with it.