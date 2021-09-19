Creative Capital: Singapore’s macaron queen now designs colourful clothes 'with love'

But beyond a signature piece, many of our customers know us for our commitment to social responsibility. We pride ourselves on being an ethical and sustainable business that creates opportunities for those who need it most. Our products are crafted by persons in developing sectors of society, who are paid above-average wages.

YOU HAVE KIDS AND THIS BUSINESS. ANY SECRETS TO ACHIEVING WORK-LIFE BALANCE YOU CAN SHARE?

I have three kids who are eight, six, and two years old. It’s a known secret: There is no such thing as work-life balance. There will be trade-offs whichever way one chooses.

I try to find ways to engage my children in my work, so that their lives are not dichotomised from my trade. They need to see that we care about their contributions as well. During last year’s Circuit Breaker we ran a promotion to give re-usable facemasks to charities with beneficiaries in need. My children helped to pack the face masks – we created a mini production line at home as they too had been sanctioned to home-based learning.

ANY PLANS IN STORE YOU CAN SHARE WITH US?

Pre-COVID, we joined Boutique Fairs, which was a big bi-annual affair that gave us many opportunities to mingle with our clients. The pandemic has certainly changed everything we previously experienced. But one thing that remains is our humanity.

In the road ahead, we hope to create new opportunities for clients to engage with our process of making their own heirlooms. We dream about a physical place for our clients to walk into, where they can disconnect from their hurried lives, and co-create memories in an unhurried way.