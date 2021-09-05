Creative Capital: Simbian Chua’s bakkwa 'croffles' are making this heritage treat cool again

TELL ME ABOUT YOUR UPBRINGING. YOU HAVE OPENLY TALKED ABOUT COMING FROM HUMBLE BEGINNINGS ON INSTAGRAM. WHAT WAS LIFE LIKE GROWING UP?

I grew up in a staunch 7th Adventist family. My parents have never eaten pork in their life — I don’t anticipate them ever patronising Century Bakkwa. I like to say that my parents provided me what I needed, but never what I wanted. If I needed S$1, they would give S$0.30 and make we work for the S$0.70. Looking back, I am very grateful for this upbringing because it turned me into a hardworking person, which opened me up to a lot of opportunities.

HOW AND WHEN DID YOU DISCOVER AND INTEREST IN FOOD AND COOKING?

Well, this is the irony of my life. As both my parents are 7th day Adventist, we did not get to eat out often, as most (commercial) food contains seafood, lard and pork. This made my Peranakan mother a full-time cook at home and this made me her Sous Chef. It was through that experience that I realised that the way to anybody’s heart is possibly through the stomach.

YOU STARTED WORKING PRETTY YOUNG. WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST JOB?

I started working at Burger King Parkway Parade at 13. Back then, they paid me S$3.30 per hour, but the free flow Coca Cola was what attracted me to stay for a year.

ON INSTAGRAM, YOU’VE SAID THAT F&B IS A GREAT INDUSTRY FOR PEOPLE WHO MAY NOT HAVE EXCELLED IN SCHOOL. CAN YOU ELABORATE?

From my personal experience, F&B employers favour skills and commitment over academic achievements. We don’t need a degree to do mise en place.

CENTURY BAKKWA’S PACKAGING SAYS IT WAS FOUNDED IN 1988. I ASSUME YOU WERE NOT EVEN BORN THEN. IS THIS A FAMILY BUSINESS?

The Century Bakkwa master recipe was created 33 years ago. It was founded by a bakkwa maestro, who had been selling charcoal grilled handmade bakkwa since 1988. A friend introduced us and we hit it off right away.

One day, the bakkwa maestro called me for support during the Chinese New Year rush as he couldn’t cope with the volume for Chinese New Year. So I went down with my team to assist them. What I thought to be a two-hour job turned into a two-week commitment. We were exhausted, overworked and overheated, but we were satisfied with doing a good job for him.

After Chinese New Year, the bakkwa maestro and his wife came to speak to me. They told me that they would like to retire as he was turning 65. In his own words, he said that he would rather bury the recipe with him to his grave, like the Apollo char kway teow recipe, if he did not find a suitable successor to perpetuate his craft.

He entrusted me with his recipe and craft and I am honoured to continue this tradition and carry on the heritage. This is how Century Bakkwa was born and how we are producing his original bakkwa, along with other variations and food items.

A crowd favourite has become our signature bakkwa croffle (croissant-waffle), our first permanent menu item that encapsulates both modernity and tradition. We wanted to bring something fresh to show how bakkwa isn’t just “Chinese New Year food” but a treat that can be enjoyed in different ways, all year round.