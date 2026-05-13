Spotify now lets users view their all-time top artiste and first-ever song
For the first time, Spotify users can see their first day on the platform, total number of unique songs they listened to, first streamed song and all-time most-streamed artiste.
If you love Spotify Wrapped and can’t wait until the end of the year to get yours, the music streaming platform has a sweet treat for you in the meantime.
To celebrate 20 years, the platform has dropped Spotify 20: Your Party Of The Year(s), where, for the first time ever, Spotify users will be able to see some never-released-before data about their listening journey on the service.
While the annual Wrapped tradition recaps the user’s listening patterns for the year in an interactive, thematic experience, this new, mobile-only in-app feature spans the user’s entire history on the platform.
It will reveal their first day on Spotify, total number of unique songs they listened to, their first streamed song on the platform and their all-time most-streamed artiste.
At the end of the trip down memory lane, users can save an "All-Time Top Songs Playlist" to their library, which consists of their 120 most-listened to tracks on Spotify, along with play counts.
Apart from personalised data, Spotify has also compiled some standout moments of its users’ collective listening experiences.
It was revealed that Blinding Lights by The Weeknd is the most streamed song of all time on Spotify, while the most streamed artistes are Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. K-pop superstars BTS are on the list at number 12.
It also shared that fans have streamed over 1.2 trillion hours of audio on the platform – cheekily comparing it to how it's enough time for Artemis II to travel around the Moon and back over 5 billion times.
The fastest growing genre on Spotify is K-pop, rising through the ranks from No 579 in 2008 to the top 50 in 2026. It also added that while almost no one outside South Korea listened to K-pop on Spotify in 2008, it is now a global sensation with over 61 billion streams from listeners outside South Korea in 2025 alone.
Users can check out their Spotify 20: Your Party Of The Year(s) experience on the Spotify app by searching ‘Spotify 20’ or ‘Party Of The Year(s)’ in the app, or visit their website on mobile.