Spotify now lets users view their all-time top artiste and first-ever song

Apart from personalised data, Spotify has also compiled some standout moments of its users’ collective listening experiences.

It was revealed that Blinding Lights by The Weeknd is the most streamed song of all time on Spotify, while the most streamed artistes are Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. K-pop superstars BTS are on the list at number 12.

It also shared that fans have streamed over 1.2 trillion hours of audio on the platform – cheekily comparing it to how it's enough time for Artemis II to travel around the Moon and back over 5 billion times.

The fastest growing genre on Spotify is K-pop, rising through the ranks from No 579 in 2008 to the top 50 in 2026. It also added that while almost no one outside South Korea listened to K-pop on Spotify in 2008, it is now a global sensation with over 61 billion streams from listeners outside South Korea in 2025 alone.

Users can check out their Spotify 20: Your Party Of The Year(s) experience on the Spotify app by searching ‘Spotify 20’ or ‘Party Of The Year(s)’ in the app, or visit their website on mobile.