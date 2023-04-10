Everything you didn’t see behind the scenes at the Star Awards 2023

Desmond Tan very kindly offered me an almond that he happened to have in his hand. I made sure to ask how long it had been in his hand, and he assured me it was fresh, so I accepted it in good faith. Thanks for not letting reporters go hungry, Desmond.

Dennis Chew, swigging from a flask of the legendary yearly bird's nest potion prepared by hair stylist David Gan, quipped that he was “already beautiful”, but the bird's nest would make his “heart beautiful, too”.

Since he was nominated for Best Programme Host for his show, Mr Zhou’s Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings, I asked if he felt any supernatural presence then and there at the venue. He said no, but he also confessed, “Actually, I have never seen anything myself.” In fact, he’s been told he has a “cleansing energy”. So, if you’re afraid of spooks, the safest place to stand would be next to Dennis Chew.