Star Awards 2023 fashion highlights: The best, the ‘whoa’ and who wore it better
These were the looks to remember at the Star Awards event held on Apr 9.
If Star Awards 2023 had a Best Dressed award, it would no doubt be bagged by Hong Kong singer-actress Sammi Cheng, whose disco ball mini dress was a pure delight. So much so that newly minted Best Actor Richie Koh would rather forgo his thank you speech for a photo opportunity with the thespian.
Amidst all the statuette-clutching and heartfelt dedications to fans and family that made up most of the ceremony, CNA Lifestyle took notes on the fashion highlights of the evening
THE WOMEN WHO FLAUNTED IT
If you’ve got it, flaunt it. That’s exactly what Jesseca Liu, He Ying Ying and Chantalle Ng did. Leaving little to the imagination, the stars turned it on for the red carpet in sexy little numbers.
THE MEN WHO FORGOT THEIR SHIRTS
Actors Elvin Ng, Ayden Sng, Benjamin Tan, Tyler Ten, Herman Keh and Zijie were among those who seemingly left their shirts at home. Blame it on the searing temperature at Marina Bay Sands, where the event was held, or perhaps it was the outpouring of love from their fans that cranked up the heat.
THE WOMEN IN BLACK
Everyone from Rebecca Lim, Felicia Chin and Ya Hui to Tasha Low and Jasmin Sim all got the memo to come dressed in black. But black is by no means boring. Just take a look at Rebecca’s backless number, Ya Hui’s sizzling cutouts and Felicia’s coquettish bustier.
THE MEN IN WHITE
The leading men went the other way, turning up in pristine white. Newly crowned Best Actor Richie Koh, Xu Bin and Desmond Tan led the pack.
FASHION SPOTLIGHT #1: ZOE TAY
The queen of Caldecott threw her weight behind a more sustainable future in fashion through circularity. She wore two pre-loved looks from Vestiaire Collective – a Christian Lacroix Haute Couture lace and velvet number from the Fall 2007 collection, as well as an appliqued Oscar de la Renta gown.
FASHION SPOTLIGHT #2: XIANG YUN
Evergreen Artiste Awardee and Best Supporting Actress winner Xiang Yun stood out from the sea of blacks and whites in her neon yellow Stabilo marker dress. What made her decide on this dress? “The fluttery sleeves,” divulged the 61-year-old.
WHO WORE IT BETTER?