Star Awards 2023: Your World In Mine wins Best Drama Serial and Best Theme Song

It's Star Awards season once again, and the annual event shining a spotlight on the best in local Mandarin television kicked off with a gala dinner on Thursday (Mar 30) at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach that honoured the achievements of behind-the-scenes talents.

Runaway hit drama Your World In Mine picked up two of the night's seven awards, winning Best Drama Serial as well as Best Theme Song, Your World sung by Lennerd Lim.

Starring Huang Biren, Yao Wen Long, Hong Ling, Richie Koh and more, Your World In Mine, which aired in July last year, tells the story of a family struggling to balance the pressures of life with caring for a teenager with an intellectual disability.

Several of Your World In Mine's cast members are up for performance awards at the Star Awards ceremony to be held on Apr 9 at Marina Bay Sands. Huang and Hong are in the running for Best Actress, while Koh and Desmond Ng are contending for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Xiang Yun and Lina Ng are up for the Best Supporting Actress award, and Zhu Hou Ren is nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Other awards that were given out at the gala dinner included Best Radio Programme, which went to LOVE 972's The Breakfast Quartet, made up of Marcus Chin, Chen Biyu, Dennis Chew and Mark Lee; and Best Short-form Entertainment Programme, which went to Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings.

Hosted by Dennis Chew and Hazelle Teo, the event was attended not only by industry talents but also artistes including Kym Ng, Qi Yuwu, Xiang Yun, Pierre Png, Desmond Ng and Richie Koh. It included performances by Ke Le, Daryl-Ann, Tasha Low, Das DD, Benjamin Tan, Edwin Goh, Jaspers Lai, Noah Yap and more artistes.

Here are the full results:

Best Radio Programme: LOVE 972's The Breakfast Quartet

Best Infotainment Programme: Forgotten Children

Best Short-form Entertainment Programme: Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings

Best Entertainment Programme: Dishing With Chris Lee

Best Entertainment Special Programme: Star Awards 2022 – Awards Ceremony

Best Theme Song: Your World In Mine

Best Drama Serial: Your World In Mine

Catch the Star Awards 2023 on Apr 9. Live telecast available on Channel 8 and Channel U, with simulcast on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel. Backstage Live takes place from 3.30pm to 10.30pm. Walk Of Fame takes place from 5pm to 6.30pm. Star Awards 2023 Live Show takes place from 7pm to 10pm. Repeat telecast on Apr 16 on Channel 8.