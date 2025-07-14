Taiwanese boy band F4 reunite at Mayday's concert
Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu and Vic Chou reunited at Taiwanese band Mayday's concert at Taipei Dome on Saturday (Jul 12).
Taiwanese rock band Mayday transported music fans to the past in more ways than one at its recent Taipei Dome concert on Saturday (Jul 12). In addition to listening to Mayday's classic hits, attendees also got to witness the reunion of the iconic Taiwanese boy group F4.
Saturday's concert marked the first time in 12 years that F4 members Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu and Vic Chou physically performed on stage together. The quartet's last reunion was in 2013 during Jiangsu TV's Spring Festival. In 2020, Wu performed live on stage while holographic projections of the remaining three members were shown next to him.
F4 was formed in 2001, following the success of the drama Meteor Garden, which starred all four members and the late Barbie Hsu.
Saturday's concert saw F4 performing its debut single, Meteor Rain, and joining Mayday in singing the latter's The Song Of Laughter and Forgetting.
Following the concert, F4 member Jerry Yan took to his Instagram page to thank fans, writing: "Thank you for the beautiful memories and youth. Wishing everyone sweet dreams tonight."
Mayday member Ashin has since thanked F4 for its "trust, approval and joyful agreeement".
He added, in a statement on his Instagram page: "Thank you to every manager and partner who helped connect the dots and offered support and encouragement."
F4's reunion comes weeks after Taiwanese media outlet Mirror Media reported that the group is set to stage a concert in 2026 to celebrate its 25th anniversary.