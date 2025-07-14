Taiwanese boy band F4 reunite at Mayday's concert

Taiwanese rock band Mayday transported music fans to the past in more ways than one at its recent Taipei Dome concert on Saturday (Jul 12). In addition to listening to Mayday's classic hits, attendees also got to witness the reunion of the iconic Taiwanese boy group F4.

Saturday's concert marked the first time in 12 years that F4 members Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu and Vic Chou physically performed on stage together. The quartet's last reunion was in 2013 during Jiangsu TV's Spring Festival. In 2020, Wu performed live on stage while holographic projections of the remaining three members were shown next to him.

F4 was formed in 2001, following the success of the drama Meteor Garden, which starred all four members and the late Barbie Hsu.