Boy band F4 from drama series Meteor Garden reportedly reuniting for concert in 2026

Popular Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden’s boy group F4 is reportedly set to reunite and perform in 2026 for the first time since 2013, according to an exclusive report from Taiwan media outlet Mirror Media.

Launched in 2001, Meteor Garden is a romance drama that follows a poor teenage girl, Shancai, played by the late Barbie Hsu, who goes to a wealthy school.

F4 is a fictional boy group in that drama made up of wealthy, influential students that dominate the school: Daoming Si, Huaze Lei, Meizuo and Ximen portrayed by actors Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Vanness Wu and Ken Chu, respectively.

Following the show’s massive success in Asia, the four actors carried on the name F4 and debuted as a real-life boy band. They officially disbanded in 2009 but reunited once in 2013 to perform their hit song Meteor Shower at the Jiangsu TV Spring Festival Gala.

After disbanding, the members pursued individual careers: Jerry Yan returned to acting and starred in the drama The Forbidden Flower (2023); Vic Chou recently appeared in the drama The World Between Us 2 set to premiere in November; Vanness Wu released his first full-length English album in 2022 and took part in several variety shows; while Ken Chu turned to live streaming for online sales.

The lead actress of Meteor Garden, Barbie Hsu died in February this year at the age of 48 from pneumonia after contracting influenza during a trip to Japan with her family.

Mirror Media reported that music label B'in Music had been planning to reunite disbanded popular boy bands one by one and F4 was first on their list.

However, the members all belonged to different management companies, making their reunion challenging. It was also said that the four had differences in their personalities that led to them parting ways.

However, Mirror Media added that the 2024 comeback of Taiwanese boy band Energy under B'in Music after disbanding 15 years ago played a role in influencing F4’s reunion and their decision to hold a concert together to celebrate 25 years since their debut.