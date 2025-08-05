Japanese voice actor Takahiro Sakurai will be in Singapore on Aug 11 for Demon Slayer movie premiere
This month, the first movie in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy will hit cinemas in Singapore. However, ahead of the movie's general release on Aug 14, fans of the hit anime franchise can see one of its stars right here in Singapore. Famed voice actor Takahiro Sakurai, who voices Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer, will be in town on Aug 11 at Shaw Theatres Lido for the movie's premiere screening.
The screening will also see a red carpet premiere event where Sakurai will interact with fans. Ahead of the premiere, fans can see the Infinity Castle for themselves through a limited-time experiential installation at Shaw Urban Plaza which will be open till Aug 28.
A prolific voice actor with close to 30 years of experience, Sakurai has voiced numerous iconic anime and gaming characters over the years including Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII, Suzaku Kururugi in Code Geass, Osomatsu Matsuno in Osomatsu-san and Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen.
The first instalment of the Infinity Castle trilogy, titled Akaza Returns, has broken numerous records since its release in Japan last month. It is the fastest film to gross 10 billion yen (US$67 million). reaching that amount in eight days and breaking the record that was set by another Demon Slayer movie, 2020's Mugen Train.
The trilogy is an adaptation of one of the last arcs in the Demon Slayer manga. It will pick up directly from the previous season of the anime, which saw series villain Muzan Kibutsuji transporting the Demon Slayers into his lair: The Infinity Castle.