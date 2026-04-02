Death Note star Tatsuya Fujiwara and Zenkaiger actor Kiita Komagine in Singapore for Haruki Murakami stage adaptation

Komagine, this play marks your first-ever stage production. What were your emotions coming into this project?

Komagine: To be honest, I initially felt a great deal of surprise and pressure, especially since my first stage performance is based on a masterpiece by Haruki Murakami and it also includes performances in Singapore.

However, once rehearsals began, I found the process of creating the story together with my fellow cast members and the staff incredibly fresh and inspiring. Now, more than nervousness, I feel a strong sense of excitement and can’t wait to share this world with audiences.

You’ll be performing the play in Japanese with English surtitles. Do you have any concerns about performing for audiences who may not fully understand the nuances of the Japanese language? How do you then approach your performance to ensure the emotions and intentions of the character still come across clearly to them?

Fujiwara: Our job is to convey emotions that go beyond language. There may be moments when it is difficult to follow the surtitles, but there will always be something that comes through in our expressions and in the overall atmosphere of the theatre. Rather than focusing too much on the words, I would be happy if audiences could feel our “cries” with their senses.

Komagine: While I do have some concerns about the language barrier, I strongly believe that theatre has an energy and atmosphere that transcends words. Through visual expression, timing, and especially the tone of my voice, I try to carry the character’s emotions so that the core of the story can be understood even without relying entirely on the surtitles. I aim to perform using my whole body.