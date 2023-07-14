Buying Taylor Swift resale tickets? Here's how to avoid getting scammed

HOW TO AVOID GETTING SCAMMED

A spokesperson from Carousell cautioned: “Buyers who purchase tickets from third-party vendors will generally increase the risk of dealing with scammers, who may be selling counterfeit or stolen tickets.”

So what do you do if you do decide to try your luck buying from resellers online? How do you avoid getting scammed?

1. Be wary of those asking for a deposit

First of all, be very wary of those asking for deposits. A quick check on Carousell showed many sellers of Taylor Swift tickets requesting for a non-refundable deposit of 50 per cent or more for these.

Why is this problematic? It's because the actual tickets (assuming these are even real) have not been disbursed to the original purchaser by Ticketmaster just yet and will only do so weeks before the shows in March 2024.

According to the US Ticketmaster website, this delayed delivery system is meant to “prevent tickets from being accessed until we can confirm everyone has adhered to the event ticket limit and didn’t use unfair ticket technology to buy in bulk.”

So any screenshots of confirmation emails from Ticketmaster that listings display could be fabricated or stolen online.