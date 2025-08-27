Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story, from friendship bracelets to engagement rings

It started with a friendship bracelet. It ended with an engagement ring. Taylor Swift, the pop superstar, and Travis Kelce, the football champion, are engaged.

The fiances, both 35, announced the news in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday (Aug 26). It is the latest chapter in the couple's love story, one that has spanned two years, two Super Bowls, an album announcement and the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Here is a look at some of the major events in their relationship.

A FRIENDSHIP BRACELET, UNDELIVERED

It started, fittingly, with a friendship bracelet.

It was way back in July 2023 that Kelce attended Swift’s Eras concert at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play.

After, on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, he professed to being disappointed – well, his word was “butthurt” – that he couldn’t meet Swift and present her with a bracelet with his phone number on it.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he quipped. The podcast asked on Instagram: “Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend.”