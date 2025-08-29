Travis Kelce’s mother shows support for his engagement to Taylor Swift with update to her Facebook cover photo

Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, 73, also spoke about the engagement in an interview with News 5 Cleveland. Asked by reporter John Kosich whether he would be paying for the rehearsal dinner, Ed Kelce said: “I think he’ll help me out on that one.”

Ed Kelce added that Travis proposed to Swift almost two weeks before it was announced, at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

He said: “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine’… they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

Ed Kelce also revealed his advice to his son ahead of the proposal. He said: “I told him repeatedly, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event… when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Swift's engagement ring – an oval-cut diamond set in yellow gold – drew huge attention online, with fans noting its vintage style and hidden details, including a small ‘T’ on one side of the stone.

Some speculated there might be a matching initial on the opposite side to represent Taylor and Travis.

Social media users also highlighted the symbolic nature of the proposal’s garden setting, pointing out Swift has sung about secret gardens in songs including I Hate It Here, Betty and The Great War.

Others compared the backdrop to images from her Lover album photoshoot.

The couple’s wedding date has not yet been confirmed, though reports suggest it may not take place until after the end of Travis Kelce's latest NFL season.