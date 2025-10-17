Twice's Tzuyu apologises for performance at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, members Nayeon and Jihyo defend her

Twice made history on Thursday (Oct 16) by being the first K-pop group to perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025, albeit with only four of its nine members taking the stage: Nayeon, Momo, Jihyo and Tzuyu.

While the quartet's performance has gone viral, with many praising their outfits and visuals, some netizens have since criticised Twice's set, saying that it was "off-key".

Hate comments have also been directed towards Tzuyu, who appeared to have some trouble singing during the set, which comprised two of their hit songs: This Is For and Strategy.

As it turns out, the Taiwanese singer had caught a cold before the show and had performed with "phlegm stuck" in her throat.

Immediately after Twice's performance, the 26-year-old took to the fan platform Bubble to apologise.