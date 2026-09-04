Yoona of Girls' Generation will be in Singapore for an event on Sep 11

South Korean actress-singer Yoona, 36, will be in Singapore on Sep 11 to attend a pop-up by luxury beauty brand Sulwhasoo at Ion Orchard.

Set to take place from Sep 10 to 20 at the level one atrium of Ion Orchard, the pop-up marks the 60th anniversary of Sulwhasoo's iconic Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cream.

The pop-up will boast multiple immersive zones related to the cream – which has been dubbed "the number one anti-aging cream in Korea for 11 consecutive years".

Yoona, who is also a member of the popular K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, will be at the pop-up from 4.45pm on the day.