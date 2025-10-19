He kept what we threw away – a slice of Singapore history through movie tickets, newspapers, payphone cards

If our possessions reflect our identities, then Winston Chong is evidently from Generation X, typically defined as those born between 1965 and 1980.

It is the 50-year-old’s analogue paraphernalia that gives him away, even though he doesn’t quite have a single object of affection unlike many collectors.

Instead, he has vintage movie tickets, preserved in plastic sleeves. The oldest is from a 1992 screening at now-defunct Clementi Theatre of action comedy sequel Fight Back To School 2 starring Stephen Chow.

He has stacks of long-discontinued newspapers and magazines, once notable titles in Singapore’s publishing history. Some even include his byline from his brief stint as a journalist at the start of his career, now in communications.

And he has binders of payphone cards and TransitLink fare cards. The few still with stored value are unusable as their technology is obsolete.

These artefacts of a bygone era have sat in Chong’s storeroom at home in Clementi, out of sight and out of mind, until a recent documentary compelled him to unearth his mementoes and memories.

He was featured in the third episode of CNA’s On The Red Dot: Museum Of U & Me at the end of September. The five-part series highlights everyday items from Singapore’s past that people have kept.

Some items from the series are now displayed in a pop-up of the same name at the National Museum of Singapore, which runs till Dec 14.

Among those selected: His movie tickets.