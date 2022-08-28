This former advertising exec is building a new life curating beautiful handmade ceramics

HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN INTO BEAUTIFUL FLATWARE AND CERAMICS?

I am always drawn towards beautiful things, be it architecture, food or fashion. I appreciate the intricate details of a small cup and the bold gestures of a large building. The first set of ceramics that drew my attention was from my favourite fashion designer, Ann Demeulemeester. She quit fashion nine years ago and started her pottery adventure. Her porcelain collection shares the same aesthetic approach as her clothing designs.

WHAT DRAWS YOU TO AND EXCITES YOU ABOUT THIS ART FORM?

I think artisanal craft propels the human spirit forward. I admire the things that were made in ancient history. The amount of craft that was dedicated to perfecting a piece in those days was amazing. Unfortunately, we have evolved so much and a lot of craft and admiration of craft has been lost as a result. I believe that a beautifully crafted object brings a moment of delight in one’s life. A nice plate to go with your food at breakfast brings a smile to light up the start of your day. Beautiful tableware enhances the dining experience.

I’m not a good cook myself, so I usually take away food for friends and family gatherings. People always tell me that the food from restaurants that they are familiar with tastes better when served on our crockery. A fun tip for a lousy cook who loves to have guests over.

DID YOU SEE A MARKET GAP THAT ENCOURAGED YOU TO START ARTIFACTT? WHAT GAVE YOU THE CONFIDENCE TO START THIS BUSINESS?

There was definitely a market gap for curated, somewhat affordable tableware. My husband and I couldn’t find beautiful plates that we could also use daily. We wanted to get new things after we renovated our home and had a hard time. We also didn’t want to buy them when we travel because they are fragile and heavy. When we were relating the experience to our friends, we realised that many couples shared the same issues we had.

We actually didn’t know how the market would react to our business, but after talking to friends, we felt that there must be people like us. So we started as an online platform and did a few pop-ups. Our customers kept urging us to open a physical shop once they saw our collections in person. It’s one thing to see the pictures online and another to be able to see, hold and feel the quality and craft that goes into each piece of work.