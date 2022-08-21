This local designer conceptualised a sustainable way to make soap at home

WHAT SPARKED YOUR INTEREST IN WASTE AND SUSTAINABILITY?

It is extremely easy to buy bottled soap off the shelves and I never questioned anything about it in the past, neither the plastic nor the ingredients. I am even guilty of having my choice of soap influenced by attractive packaging designs.

The word ‘sustainability’ has never been approachable to me either. It is such a big topic and slightly overwhelming for me. Living in the Netherlands definitely made a difference in the way I look at it. I was curious about how my friends chose their soap and whether it is related to their nationalities. To my surprise, a handful of anti-soapers (showering with water only) and many went for soap bars as they preferred natural ingredients. Most importantly, they did not want to contribute to plastic waste. These conversations have helped me gain interest in the topic of sustainability which used to be daunting for me.

YOU LIVED IN THE NETHERLANDS FOR SEVERAL YEARS. WHAT STRUCK YOU AS THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCES BETWEEN LIFE THERE AND IN SINGAPORE?

I felt like a sponge in the Netherlands. Working alongside friends from all over the world, it is a space that is so rich in culture, ideas, and newness. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the right place at the right time. After moving back to Singapore, it is not every day that I get to meet people from a different culture/nationality, but I have learned to embrace our own Asian culture much more than before.

GETTING BACK TO MASS PRODUCTION OF HAPPINESS, HOW LONG WAS THE PROCESS OF IDEATION, RESEARCH AND DESIGN IN ORDER TO ARRIVE AT THE FINAL WORK? AND CAN YOU WALK US THROUGH YOUR PROCESS?