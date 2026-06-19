'Hype comes with the territory': CJ Hendry addresses Flower Market scalpers ahead of JuJu exhibit in Singapore

She cited her previous Flower Market installation as an example of how she tries to bridge that gap.

"We wanted to create something that was a free exhibition, and then also you could take away something for free," she said. "It's for the old, for the young, and literally everyone in between."

The artist also addressed the mad rush crowds, long queues and resale activity that emerged around Flower Market, where visitors could take home complimentary flowers. Rather than attempting to tightly control how people interact with her work, Hendry said she prefers to leave exhibitions open to interpretation.

"I don't like the idea of putting constraints on an exhibition," she said. "Maybe it is a commentary on consumerism. Maybe that's the point."

Some visitors, she noted, took only a flower or two, while others purchased large quantities and later resold them online.

"A lot of people came in and got their free flowers and were so happy and excited to be there. And then some people come in and buy hundreds and scalp them. So be it," she said. "With something that's so commercial and something so accessible like Flower Market, it's free, and you get to take your first flower for free, hype comes with the territory."