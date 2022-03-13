The former ad agency owner and creative director who's now a food influencer

WERE YOU HIGHLY CREATIVE EVEN WHEN REALLY YOUNG?

I like to think so. My parents can vouch for my passion as they have kept a stack of my drawings and writings from that era. One of my favourite activities was to produce mini “newspapers” that reported the latest events from an imagined Fairyland. I also did a little "side business” of charging my classmates who wanted my drawings. The going rate was one cute eraser for each “masterpiece”!

YOUR HUSBAND WAS YOUR BUSINESS PARTNER AT PLUM IDEAS. HOW DID YOU GUYS MEET AND WAS IT LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT?

Anyone who has worked in the advertising industry knows the hours are long and a free weekend is a rarity. Thus, it’s no surprise that our paths crossed in an ad agency. He had joined BBDO as a Freelance Art Director during the time I was there as an Art Director. I doubt either of us would describe our meeting as “love at first sight” but the attraction was fast and mutual.

WHEN DID YOU DECIDE YOU WANTED TO HAVE YOUR OWN AGENCY?

After I was retrenched by BBDO, the two of us took the plunge. I remember TH saying to me, “Since you aren’t afraid of hard work, why not start our own company?” So, we did. Best decision we ever made.

HOW HARD WAS IT RUNNING AN INDEPENDENT AGENCY IN A FIELD THAT HAS SOME REALLY LARGE, DOMINANT COMPETITORS?

I think we were extremely blessed because it was a confluence of factors that worked in our favour. Media corporations and MNCs were just opening their Asia-Pacific offices in Singapore around the time we launched Plum Ideas and that led to a non-stop flow of exciting regional projects. Several corporate clients were also diversifying their pool of creative partners and were keen to work with boutique agencies. Agencies like ours were slightly less expensive and much more nimble.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE MEMORY FROM YOUR PLUM IDEAS DAYS?