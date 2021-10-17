Creative Capital: This man runs 'Singapore's best and coolest barber shop'

WERE YOU ALREADY BUDDIES WITH JAY? DID YOU WORRY THAT OWNING A BUSINESS TOGETHER WOULD CHANGE YOUR FRIENDSHIP?

I knew Jay when he was a colleague in an another barbershop before I started The Golden Rule. In fact, Jay was an apprentice at that time. I helped in guiding him throughout his apprenticeship there and realised we shared a lot of things in common. Our vision, our music choices and lot of things seems to be aligned. Of course, I won’t deny initially there’s some questions that arose like what if things happen and might affect the friendship, but seven years down the road, our trust and bond have never been stronger. Sometimes, you just have to trust the process!

I LOVE THE CAMARADERIE WITHIN YOUR TEAM. WHAT DO YOU DO TO KEEP EVERYONE TOGETHER AND MAKE SURE EVERYONE GETS ALONG?

I try to run the company like a family unit. Less corporate regimens and less stressful protocols to follow. Like how you are at home. Like, if you are going to be late for dinner, then you inform your family via WhatsApp. Same thing with TGR, I allow everyone to feel like a family creating a mutual understanding and respect with one another. Naturally, the bonding helps to create smooth relationships between them.

ARE ALL OF YOUR BARBERS ALREADY TRAINED WHEN THEY COME TO YOU OR DO YOU DO A LOT OF TRAINING?

Ninety per cent of my barbers started off as apprentices seven years ago and were trained by us.

WHAT WAS THE HARDEST PART OF ESTABLISHING THE BUSINESS?

Sustaining good service provided by the barbers. They have to be consistently excellent. And retaining clients. Making sure they become loyal and finding ways to ensure that they keep coming back to your barbershop.

TO DATE, WHAT HAVE BEEN THE BEST THINGS THAT HAVE HAPPENED TO YOU BECAUSE OF IT?

Being the only Singaporean barber to be selected for SEA Wahl artistic team. Wahl being an international brand and to be selected to be part of the team, I’m honoured to be recognised on an international level for what I have accomplished in my barbering career.

WHAT IS ONE THING YOU KNOW NOW THAT YOU WISHED YOU KNEW WHEN YOU STARTED THE BUSINESS?

The importance to diversify and think ahead. Competition is everywhere. When we first started seven years ago, there was not much competition. During that time, I should have thought ahead on what can make us stand out from the rest of the barbershops. We should have already been planning towards creating the brand as a lifestyle brand, concentrating on retail or other business areas which we can leveraged on to diversify and grow the business.

MEN’S BARBERING BECAME REALLY TRENDY A FEW YEARS BACK. DO YOU THINK THIS TREND IS WANING OR JUST CONTINUING TO GROW?

From my personal opinion, I feel that this industry will continue growing. At this point of time, what I see is that all barbershops are still working to stay on trend. A lot of barbers are posting really interesting content on their social media feeds and this is helping to keep what we do relevant.