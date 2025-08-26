Milo's hugely popular Breaktime Set plushies are back, with a new blue gem biscuit version
Months after their wildly successful launch, the adorable Milo plushies are back.
Good news for Milo fans who missed out on getting the drink brand's highly popular Breaktime Set plushies last April. The cuddly creatures, which are inspired by Singapore snacks, are back – this time, with a new friend that's shaped after a blue gem biscuit.
As such, there are now four plushies to get: The Blue Gem Biscuit, the Pink Gem Biscuit, the Bun and the Milo Packet.
Each plushie even comes with a two-way bag that can be transformed into both a backpack and a duffel bag.
To get in on this, you'll need to buy the promotion pack comprising five sets of Milo UHT 4x125ml drinks.
Each promotion pack comes with a plushie and a two-way bag and can be purchased at the following supermarkets islandwide: FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong and Prime.
Do note that the promotion packs will be available progressively from Aug 25.
Be sure to act soon if you want these plushies as history has shown that they are extremely popular.
During April's launch, fans flocked to supermarkets islandwide to get the limited-edition items, with some even buying numerous promotion packs at one go.