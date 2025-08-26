Milo's hugely popular Breaktime Set plushies are back, with a new blue gem biscuit version

Good news for Milo fans who missed out on getting the drink brand's highly popular Breaktime Set plushies last April. The cuddly creatures, which are inspired by Singapore snacks, are back – this time, with a new friend that's shaped after a blue gem biscuit.

As such, there are now four plushies to get: The Blue Gem Biscuit, the Pink Gem Biscuit, the Bun and the Milo Packet.

Each plushie even comes with a two-way bag that can be transformed into both a backpack and a duffel bag.