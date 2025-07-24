I tried the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for 2 weeks – here’s what impressed me

Every so often, a new phone will enter the market and make you reevaluate the potential of mobile phones. For me, in 2025, that phone is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Over the years, there’s been a steep rise in flip smartphones, with users citing that they're drawn in by the small form factor and, of course, the cover screens. Personally, while I did find the previous Galaxy Z Flip phones cool, I wasn’t tempted to buy them.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, is a different story.

An edge-to-edge cover screen, superior battery life and customisability are just some of the things I love about this phone.

If you’re someone who’s looking to get your very first flip smartphone, here are some reasons why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 would make a good choice.

1. THIN FORM FACTOR