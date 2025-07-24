I tried the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for 2 weeks – here’s what impressed me
CNA Lifestyle’s Hazeeq Sukri tried the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for two weeks – and even brought it to a concert overseas. Here’s why he thinks this is the phone to get if you’re looking to jump into the flip smartphone ecosystem.
Every so often, a new phone will enter the market and make you reevaluate the potential of mobile phones. For me, in 2025, that phone is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Over the years, there’s been a steep rise in flip smartphones, with users citing that they're drawn in by the small form factor and, of course, the cover screens. Personally, while I did find the previous Galaxy Z Flip phones cool, I wasn’t tempted to buy them.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, is a different story.
An edge-to-edge cover screen, superior battery life and customisability are just some of the things I love about this phone.
If you’re someone who’s looking to get your very first flip smartphone, here are some reasons why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 would make a good choice.
1. THIN FORM FACTOR
Weighing just 188g and measuring 13.7mm when folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the slimmest Z Flip so far – and you can feel it.
For comparison, when folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is thinner than the already-slim MacBook Pro I’m using.
And when unfolded, it’s still slimmer than Samsung’s own flagship Ultra phones.
What this means is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 practically glides into my pocket and sits snugly in it.
It’s also very easy to hold and use the phone with just one hand when it’s both opened and closed.
2. BOLD, BEAUTIFUL COLOURS
Admittedly, this is a trivial reason to buy a whole new mobile device, but the Blue Shadow variant boasts one of the most aesthetically pleasing colourways I’ve seen on a phone.
Its metallic hues look gorgeous under the light and overall, the phone looks premium.
Other options you can choose from include Jet Black, Coral Red and the online-exclusive Mint.
3. LARGE COVER SCREEN AND GREAT CUSTOMISABILITY
In my opinion, this is the best reason to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The phone boasts an edge-to-edge cover screen that measures about 4.1 inches diagonally.
It is the feature that elevates it from another gimmicky flip phone to one that’s actually useful.
Thanks to the large real estate, you can comfortably watch content and text people on the cover screen without opening the phone.
Be sure to download Samsung’s MultiStar module in the Galaxy Store to unlock a whole range of customisability options, including the ability to add any apps to the cover screen.
With both the cover screen and main display boasting a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, it’s comfortable to watch movies and short videos on either screen.
4. GREAT CAMERA SYSTEM
To be fair, you shouldn’t be expecting a Samsung Galaxy Ultra experience on this front, but it does perform well with the tools it has.
The phone boasts two rear cameras – a 50MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide lens – as well as an internal 10MP camera.
I had tons of fun experimenting with the many different configurations of the camera system, whether it’s using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 as a digicam or using the 50MP rear lens as a selfie camera.
I used the phone at Twice’s recent concert in South Korea and loved how bright the videos turned out, even when the venue lights were dim.
5. LONG BATTERY LIFE
For the past two weeks, I used the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 as a secondary phone for entertainment and was surprised by how well its battery fared.
After about two hours of watching videos on the phone, the battery only dipped from 97 per cent to 91 per cent.
According to Samsung, the Flip 7 is able to deliver up to 31 hours of video play time on a single charge, thanks to its 4,300 mAh battery – the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip.
6. FUN AI FEATURES
I’ll be the first to admit that AI tools on smartphones are hit-or-miss, but the one AI feature on the Flip 7 that I love is Google’s Gemini on the cover screen.
You can activate the AI assistant without opening the phone and do things like check the weather, ask it random questions or perform miscellaneous tasks like voice recording and note-taking.
There’s also the camera sharing function on Gemini Live where you can get real-time help on things like outfit coordination and item identification, simply by sharing your screen with Gemini.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Over the years, I’ve seen many people express their curiosity and interest in ditching their regular smartphones and trying a flip smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 builds well on that interest and delivers what I believe is the new benchmark for future flip smartphones.
That being said, I do concede that it's not for everyone. For instance, if you're looking for a top-of-the-line camera system that's the best in the field, this phone isn't for you.
However, if you do decide to take that leap into the flip smartphone ecosystem, I can honestly say that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is one of the best options to flex to your friends.
It’s robust, rich in features and really, really fun.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now available for pre-order via Samsung's official website and at other retail outlets. The device will be available from Jul 25, 2025. Recommended retail prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 start at $1,648.