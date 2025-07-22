K-pop group Twice surprise fans with 10th anniversary documentary, airing worldwide this October
The K-pop girl group staged the first two shows of their This Is For world tour at South Korea's Inspire Arena over the weekend (Jul 19 and 20). Following the end of its Jul 20 show, Twice revealed they will release a documentary celebrating its 10th anniversary this October.
Twice surprised fans at their This Is For concert in South Korea on Sunday (Jul 20) by revealing that they will be releasing a documentary movie to celebrate the K-pop girl group's 10th anniversary this October.
Titled Twice: One In A Million, the movie will air in cinemas worldwide. It will be the second official documentary centred on the record-breaking girl group, following 2020's Twice: Seize The Light, which aired as a nine-episode series on YouTube.
The documentary's title is a reference to Twice's introduction, which the members say whenever they're on programmes.
October will also see the nine-member team – comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu – performing at the Philippine and Singapore legs of its This Is For world tour.
So is a special fan screening of Twice: One In A Million in Singapore in the cards?
The trailer for Twice: One In A Million was played immediately after the end of Twice's concert last Sunday, drawing cheers from fans who were caught off guard.
Twice's concert saw the group staging an exhilarating three-hour show consisting of old and new songs such as Fancy, What Is Love? and This Is For, as well as unit and solo performances.
The concert was also attended by numerous celebrities, including comedienne Park Na-rae, singer IU, Aespa members Winter, Giselle and Ningning, former Iz*One members Eunbi and Minju, longtime Twice friend Somi and Itzy member Lia.
According to members of Twice, IU even gave them handwritten letters after the concert.
Formed in 2015 through the survival show Sixteen, Twice have cemented their place as one of the top K-pop girl groups of all time following a string of multiple chart-topping hits, including Cheer Up, TT, Fancy and The Feels.
They've also been praised for their longevity and consistent output. In fact, Twice are set to release their sixth Japanese album, titled Enemy, this August – mere weeks after the release of the This Is For album.