K-pop group Twice surprise fans with 10th anniversary documentary, airing worldwide this October

Twice surprised fans at their This Is For concert in South Korea on Sunday (Jul 20) by revealing that they will be releasing a documentary movie to celebrate the K-pop girl group's 10th anniversary this October.

Titled Twice: One In A Million, the movie will air in cinemas worldwide. It will be the second official documentary centred on the record-breaking girl group, following 2020's Twice: Seize The Light, which aired as a nine-episode series on YouTube.

The documentary's title is a reference to Twice's introduction, which the members say whenever they're on programmes.

October will also see the nine-member team – comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu – performing at the Philippine and Singapore legs of its This Is For world tour.

So is a special fan screening of Twice: One In A Million in Singapore in the cards?