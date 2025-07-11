Top K-pop girl groups Twice and Blackpink release new music at the exact same time

Friday noon (Jul 11) was a good time for K-pop girl group stans as Twice and Blackpink, widely considered to be two of the biggest K-pop girl groups currently, released new music – at the exact same time.

Twice, which consists of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, released its fourth full-length album, titled This Is For, along with the music video of its title track of the same name.

Blackpink, which is made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, released the music video of its first new song in years, titled Jump.