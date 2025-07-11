Top K-pop girl groups Twice and Blackpink release new music at the exact same time
At 12pm on Friday (Jul 11), Twice released its fourth full-length album This Is For and Blackpink debuted the music video of its new song Jump.
Friday noon (Jul 11) was a good time for K-pop girl group stans as Twice and Blackpink, widely considered to be two of the biggest K-pop girl groups currently, released new music – at the exact same time.
Twice, which consists of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, released its fourth full-length album, titled This Is For, along with the music video of its title track of the same name.
Blackpink, which is made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, released the music video of its first new song in years, titled Jump.
The song This Is For is fully in English and is an empowerment anthem with inspirational lyrics for women.
Jump, on the other hand, marks a sonically different sound for Blackpink while keeping true to Blackpink's swagger.
Both releases are currently performing well, and fans have since praised the music videos from both groups for their styling and visuals.
Following the release of these new songs, Twice and Blackpink will embark on their respective world tours.
Twice's This Is For tour will kick off at South Korea's Inspire Arena on Jul 19, with the Singaporean leg of the concert happening on Oct 11 and 12. Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.
Blackpink's Deadline tour kicked off on Jul 5 at South Korea's Goyang Stadium, with Nayeon and Jihyo also in attendance. The Singapore leg of the tour will take place at Singapore's National Stadium on Nov 29 and 30. Tickets for the concert have completely sold out.