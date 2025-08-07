From Bata to Timezone: 6 brands Singaporeans grew up with but that started elsewhere

Ah, Bata – the place where many of us probably bought at least one pair of school shoes. Remember those classic white canvas ones?

For a brand with outlets across Singapore and so deeply rooted in our childhood memories, it might surprise some it didn't originate here. Instead, it came from Zlin in the country previously known as Czechoslovakia (now split into Czech Republic and Slovakia).

The year was 1894, when 18-year-old Tomas Bata launched the Bata Shoe Organisation. Born into a family of shoemakers, he transformed a small workshop into a global enterprise. He was also a philanthropist, committed to providing employment and affordable footwear by setting up factories in developing countries.

It's one of the earliest modern shoe retailers in Singapore and the shoes were first sold in Singapore at a retail shop in 1927. In August 1931, sister company Bata Shoe Comp Ltd, Singapore was registered and opened its first store at Capitol Building.