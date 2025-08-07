From Bata to Timezone: 6 brands Singaporeans grew up with but that started elsewhere
Here’s a look at some familiar household names that didn’t start in Singapore, but have endured so long at heartland malls that they're practically local.
You’ll find these brands in almost every heartland mall and, chances are, you’ve grown up with one, if not all of them. Whether it’s arcade games at Timezone, National Day matchy family outfits from Giordano, or childhood memories of buying white school shoes at Bata, these names have become part of Singapore’s lifestyle DNA.
Here's a quick look at five brands that started elsewhere – but because we love them so much, we're calling them honorary Singaporean brands.
1. BATA (CZECH REPUBLIC)
Ah, Bata – the place where many of us probably bought at least one pair of school shoes. Remember those classic white canvas ones?
For a brand with outlets across Singapore and so deeply rooted in our childhood memories, it might surprise some it didn't originate here. Instead, it came from Zlin in the country previously known as Czechoslovakia (now split into Czech Republic and Slovakia).
The year was 1894, when 18-year-old Tomas Bata launched the Bata Shoe Organisation. Born into a family of shoemakers, he transformed a small workshop into a global enterprise. He was also a philanthropist, committed to providing employment and affordable footwear by setting up factories in developing countries.
It's one of the earliest modern shoe retailers in Singapore and the shoes were first sold in Singapore at a retail shop in 1927. In August 1931, sister company Bata Shoe Comp Ltd, Singapore was registered and opened its first store at Capitol Building.
Nine years later, it opened Bata Building next to it, which not only housed the store but its factory and offices. The factory was destroyed during the Japanese Occupation but the brand resumed business after the war. In the late 70s, the Bata Building was demolished and Peninsula Plaza came up – where the flagship store still stands.
Today, Singapore is home to the Bata Asia Pacific and Africa operations for Bata Shoe Organisation. With over 30 outlets in Singapore, it remains a go-to brand for affordable footwear, bags, accessories – and yes, school shoes.
2. TIMEZONE (AUSTRALIA)
For those who grew up in Singapore’s arcade scene in the 90s, Timezone was likely a regular haunt – and some might have even assumed it was a local brand.
But this family entertainment centre actually began in Perth, Australia. In 1958, 18-year-old Malcolm Steinberg was given 21 pinball machines. He struck deals with fish and chip shops to place the machines in their stores, splitting the earnings with the owners.
In 1978, Steinberg opened the first official Timezone arcade on Murray Street in Perth. The brand’s popularity soared through the 80s and 90s, fuelled by iconic games like Pac-Man and Street Fighter II. Its first international outlet launched in Bali, Indonesia, before eventually arriving in Singapore in 1993, with the first centre at White Sands shopping mall in Pasir Ris.
From humble beginnings with pinball machines, Timezone has grown into a multi-generational favourite, now offering everything from racing simulators to virtual reality games.
3. GIORDANO (HONG KONG)
Whether you needed a last-minute National Day outfit or just a reliable polo tee, Giordano was always there.
Despite its Italian-sounding name, Giordano was actually founded in Hong Kong in 1981. The name reportedly came during a business trip to New York City, when the original founder found a napkin in his pocket from a pizza shop he had dined at the night before, called Giordano. He felt the name had a stylish, European ring to it that would appeal to fashion-conscious consumers.
The brand quickly expanded across Asia, opening its first Singapore outlet in 1985. Today, Giordano operates more than 2,000 stores across over 30 territories worldwide and has grown to include sub-brands like Giordano Women and Giordano Junior. And yes, you can still find fresh National Day T-shirt designs in stores every year.
4. BOSSINI (HONG KONG)
Here’s another brand that's both known for its matching outfits during festive seasons and National Day and another export from Hong Kong.
Bossini International Holdings Limited was founded by Law Ting-pong, who arrived in Hong Kong from mainland China in his early 30s and began his career as a gardener. After decades of hard work, he eventually opened a factory and started Bossini International.
The company launched its first retail outlet in 1987, and that same year, it opened its first store in Singapore. It was later listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1993 and steadily expanded across Asia and the Middle East.
In recent years, it introduced a streetwear-inspired line called Bossini X, which offers athleisure-style clothing. And yes, they’ll still have National Day outfits available if you're looking for something for a themed party.
5. EU YAN SANG (MALAYSIA)
When it comes to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and herbal remedies in Singapore, one name always comes to mind: Eu Yan Sang.
But this heritage brand didn’t actually start here. Its roots trace back to 1879 in Perak, Malaysia, where founder Eu Kong opened a small medical hall to help Chinese tin mine workers overcome opium addiction. He named it Yan Sang, which means “caring for mankind” in Cantonese.
His son, Eu Tong Sen, brought the business to Singapore in 1910, opening its first store in Chinatown and also rebranded the TCM shops with the family name. Since then, the company has grown from a single shop into a household name. Today, it operates more than 170 retail stores across China, Hong Kong, Macao, Malaysia and Singapore, along with 30 TCM clinics, and even an F&B outlet.
6. AUNTIE ANNE'S (USA)
“Auntie” may be a local colloquial term of respect for older women, but nope, Auntie Anne isn’t local.
You know the smell. That warm, buttery scent that hits you the moment you walk past the store. It’s unmistakably Auntie Anne’s. If you’re a fan of pretzels, especially the cinnamon sugar-coated ones, chances are you’ve picked up a twisty snack from this kiosk at some point.
Its roots lie far away in Pennsylvania, United States, where Anne Beiler and her husband Jonas began selling baked goods at a small stand in a farmer’s market in 1988. “Auntie” Anne started baking pretzels to help fund her husband’s vision of providing free family counselling services to their community. From there, she discovered her true calling as an entrepreneur, growing the business from a humble market stand into the world’s largest soft pretzel franchise.
In 1992, Singaporean Alice Sulaeman and her husband attended a business conference in Las Vegas, where they met Beiler and her team. The couple were invited to consider opening a franchise in Asia.
While they weren’t ready at the time, they returned to the US in 1994 and agreed to take on the international franchise rights for Asia, including Singapore and Indonesia (where Sulaeman is originally from). The brand’s first international outlet opened in Indonesia in 1995, followed by Singapore at Parkway Parade in 1996 – a store that still stands today.