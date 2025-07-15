Say 'I do' in comfort: 12 best wedding flats (and sneakers) for walking down the aisle
Elegant and effortless, the flat wedding shoe should be every bride’s secret weapon. These are some of the best flats that wow.
Many of us have grown accustomed to flat shoes post-COVID so there’s really no reason to force your poor feet into achingly painful stilettos even in the name of your wedding.
Case in point: Many Hollywood brides have long been wearing flats to their wedding. Yoko Ono wore white sneakers when she married music legend John Lennon. Keira Knightley paired her couture dress with ballet flats.
Some may argue that the 1.7m actress has a natural born advantage. But Zoe Kravitz who stands at 1.57m also chose to walk down the aisle in flats when she wed actor Karl Glusman (they divorced in 2021).
Tennis champ Serena Williams famously wore a pair of custom Swarovski-studded Nike Cortez to her wedding cocktail party. The sports star covered the dance floor with the same ease she covers the tennis court.
So if towering heels send chills down your spine, take these celebrity cues and consider flats for your wedding. After all, grimacing in pain won’t make for a good look in nuptial snaps.
From basic to designer, here are 12 options to see you through everything from garden party rites to destination weddings to lavish ceremonies.
1. MELISSA HARMONIC ECLIPSE AD, S$79
Footwear for beach weddings can be tricky. Instead of suffering sand bits in your shoes, opt for theme-appropriate thong sandals that celebrate the occasion and at the same time, lets you flaunt the perfect pedicure.
Available at Melissa.
2. ADIDAS SAMBA OG BALLERINA, S$129
Too cool for stilettos? Then train your eyes on this pair that will help you earn your stripes in the street cred department. It may look like a pair of ballerinas but it really moves like a pair of sneakers. The padded and quilted collar at the back ensures added comfort even sans socks.
Available at Adidas.
3. NIKE AIR RIFT BREATHE, S$169
Breathable fabric is a must if you have sweaty feet. Made from lightweight mesh, this pair helps you stay dry so you can direct your attention to the things that really matter. Plus, the air cushioning and plush foam midsole let you stay light on the feet all day.
Available at Nike.
4. ON CLOUD CLOUDVENTURE, FROM S$169
“Built for the trail, reimagined for everyday” that’s what the design engineers had in mind when developing this pair. If you’re looking for "something blue" for the wedding, consider this option that is designed in collaboration with Loewe.
Available at On.
5. CAMPER CASI MYRA, S$225
If actress Margaret Qualley wearing ballerinas to her wedding sounds like a brilliant idea then why not consider this pristine pair. Its OrthoLite footbed is aimed at being kind to your back. Prancing down the aisle in them will be as easy as when you said “I do”.
Available at Camper.
6. ONITSUKA TIGER DELEGATION EX, S$230
Can’t give up your sneakers even on your wedding day? Then consider this pair that cleverly marries vintage styling (checks the box for "something old") with contemporary platform construction (checks the box for "something new").
Available at Onitsuka Tiger.
7. BIRKENSTOCK GIZEH FLOWER EMBELLISHMENT, S$249
Did someone say “garden party”? The leather flower appliques on this pair are in full bloom. They also come in a soft blush colourway if you prefer a hit of colour.
Available at Birkenstock.
8. FERRAGAMO BALLET FLAT WITH ANKLE RIBBON, S$980
Ballerina core never stops giving. The pretty silk ankle ribbons will make for just the right dose of drama for wedding dresses with short hemlines. Ferragamo’s special Sacchetto shoe construction ensures a glove-like fit that will justify its luxury price tag.
Available at Ferragamo.
9. DIOR DIORIVIERA DIOR GRANVILLE ESPADRILLE, S$1,050
Designer espadrilles and destination weddings go hand in hand. Part of the Dioriviera capsule, this handmade pair gives holiday vibes. Particularly, the slightly superstitious among us will love the star on the sole that founder Christian Dior believes adds a bit of luck to its wearer.
Available at Dior.
10. CHANEL BALLET FLATS IN COTTON TWEED AND GROSGRAIN, S$1,550
Actress Keira Knightley wore her haute couture wedding gown with these ballet flats. With or without a bespoke dress, there’s no stopping a blushing bride from the cutest shoes money can buy. This seriously good looking tweed pair brings just the right amount of designer to a basic pair of flats. Wear it down the aisle, at the dinner reception, on your honeymoon and even to the office after your wedding leave, this is your all-occasion bet.
Available at Chanel.
11. JIMMY CHOO LOVE FLAT, S$1,725
How can any would-be bride not love these Love flats? Partaking in low key drama – what with the sexy point-toe shape, sheer mesh and sparkling crystals, these made-in-Italy shoes are made for peeking out of a dramatic wedding dress or even a sleek pants suit.
Available at Jimmy Choo.
12. MAISON MARGIELA TABI ANKLE BOOTS, S$2,160
Not totally flat, the 3cm cylindrical heel offers a slight lift to the bride who wants a little help with her posture. White boots can sometimes come across as too austere, the Tabi split-toe style adds a touch of rebel twist.
Available at Maison Margiela.