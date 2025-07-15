Say 'I do' in comfort: 12 best wedding flats (and sneakers) for walking down the aisle

Many of us have grown accustomed to flat shoes post-COVID so there’s really no reason to force your poor feet into achingly painful stilettos even in the name of your wedding.

Case in point: Many Hollywood brides have long been wearing flats to their wedding. Yoko Ono wore white sneakers when she married music legend John Lennon. Keira Knightley paired her couture dress with ballet flats.

Some may argue that the 1.7m actress has a natural born advantage. But Zoe Kravitz who stands at 1.57m also chose to walk down the aisle in flats when she wed actor Karl Glusman (they divorced in 2021).

Tennis champ Serena Williams famously wore a pair of custom Swarovski-studded Nike Cortez to her wedding cocktail party. The sports star covered the dance floor with the same ease she covers the tennis court.