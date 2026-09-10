5 rising Filipino perfume brands putting the Philippines on the map

The Philippines might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of fine fragrance. For decades, perfume aficionados have looked to the powerhouses of France and the Middle East. But a new generation of Filipino perfumers is making a compelling case for looking closer to home.

Drawing on the country’s ingredients, traditions and memories, Filipino perfume houses are bottling a distinctly local sense of place. Pandan and calamansi appear alongside ube and sampaguita – the Philippines’ national flower, also known as jasmine sambac – in fragrances that feel at once nostalgic and new.

The movement comes amid a broader shift in Asian perfumery, as scent lovers increasingly seek fragrances rooted in regional culture. China’s To Summer, for instance, has found global appeal with compositions steeped in Chinese herbs, plants and fragrant teas.

Now, Filipino perfume houses are carving out an identity of their own – and the world is taking notice.

In 2025, niche perfume label Tadhana was invited to France as an exhibitor at the inaugural Grasse Perfume Week. Not long after, the brand began retail distribution in the US, signalling both its growing reach and the Philippines’ burgeoning presence on the international perfume scene.

From native botanicals to scents inspired by freshly cooked rice, Filipino perfumers are transforming familiar ingredients and memories into something unexpected.

Ahead, discover five brands introducing the world to Filipino perfumery.