Trained by Japan’s best for nearly a decade, this Singaporean now handcrafts bespoke shoes under his own label

When Tor Cheng Yao moved to London to study economics in 2012, he didn’t expect to fall in love with shoes.

Like many Singaporean students overseas, his time at University College London was meant to set him on a path toward a conventional career – perhaps in banking, consulting, or the civil service. Instead, it led him down an unorthodox road paved with calf leather, cobbler’s tools and a growing obsession with fine, hand-welted footwear.

“I was just browsing online and came across blogs like The Shoe Snob,” he recalled. “That’s when I realised you could actually restore shoes. In Singapore, we usually just throw them out.”

With its centuries-old tradition of bespoke shoemaking and heritage brands like Church’s and Joseph Cheaney & Sons, London offered Tor a front-row seat to the craftsmanship and culture behind classic British footwear. Eventually, he ventured east to Tokyo, where he trained under some of Japan’s most revered shoemakers.