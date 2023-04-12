Patch zit up: 7 hydrocolloid patches to soothe away pimples

You’ve been warned time and time again not to pick your pimples. But whenever an angry bump rears its ugly head on your face, you can’t hold yourself back from attacking it and muttering like a hallucinating Lady Macbeth: “Out damned spot!”

To avoid the drama, invest in some handy hydrocolloid patches (sometimes known as pimple/acne patches). These over-the-counter saviours soothe inflammation in your skin that is caused by acne or pimples.

They work best as a spot treatment to help heal open wounds, papules (inflamed bumps), pustules (pimples containing pus) and cysts. So even if you’re defiant enough to ignore all the beauty advice or have picked your zit in a moment of weakness, one of these patches may be just what you need to heal the open wound that has resulted.

HOW DO HYDROCOLLOID PATCHES WORK?

Hydrocolloid is made up of gel-forming agents like pectin or gelatin that work to create a moist environment with the skin to encourage healing. Hydrocolloid patches are designed to absorb pus and sebum from the pimple or lesion and to prevent further inflammation of the affected area, without drying the skin. Once the patch that you’ve popped on your pimple has turned milky white or yellow, it’s time to replace it with a fresh patch.

But before you start sticking patches on every spot on your face, you should take note that hydrocolloid patches are not designed for closed wounds, deeper lesions and comedones (blackheads and whiteheads). And of course, for serious cases of acne, it is best to consult a dermatologist to get the treatment and medication that is targeted to your skin’s needs.