Oily, dry or normal? How to decode your skin type for better skincare results, according to dermatologists

It’s no secret that a diligent skincare routine is important for healthy skin. And for this, understanding your skin type is key – it might even be as important as knowing your MBTI personality type.

“Knowing your skin type is the first step in helping to optimise your skincare routine,” said Dr Stephanie Ho, dermatologist and medical director, Stephanie Ho Dermatology.

“When you understand how your skin behaves, you can avoid overloading it with unnecessary products, reduce irritation and target your specific concerns more effectively,” explained Dr Kelvin Chua, aesthetic doctor and medical director, SL Aesthetic Clinic.

It can also help prevent skin issues. Oil-based products on oily skin can worsen acne while improper use of BHAs and AHAs on sensitive skin can cause an irritant contact dermatitis or worsen eczema, added Dr Ho.

WHAT DETERMINES YOUR SKIN TYPE?

For skin types, it’s often divided into the following categories – Normal, Oily, Dry, Combination and Sensitive.

And genetics is the largest determinant factor when it comes to skin type, said Dr Chua.

“You’re born with a predisposition towards a certain skin type (normal, oily or dry),” added Dr Ho.

But besides genetics, factors like the environment, age, hormones and lifestyle can also impact the skin.

Hormonal changes during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy and menopause can affect oil production and sensitivity, climate, pollution and sun exposure can affect the skin’s barrier, diet, stress as well as smoking and alcohol consumption can cause early onset of skin ageing, explained Dr Ho.