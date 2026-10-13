Beyond Tamburins, Nonfiction and Hetras: 7 Korean fragrance brands worth discovering now
From scents inspired by Korean landscapes and traditions to provocative gourmands and mood-driven perfumes, there’s so much to discover in K-fragrance.
Asian fragrance brands are finally having their moment to shine. And while many of us instinctively turn to K-beauty for the latest skincare and makeup trends, Korean perfume hasn’t always commanded the same attention.
But that’s changing.
Tamburins, Nonfiction and Hetras may have introduced a wider audience to K-fragrance but look beyond these familiar names and there’s a much more diverse fragrance scene waiting to be discovered.
Rather than simply following Western fragrance conventions, a new generation of Korean brands is developing its own olfactory identity. Some look to Korean ingredients, landscapes and traditions for inspiration; others turn everyday emotions and seemingly mundane moments into scent. You’ll also find brands experimenting with everything from skin-like musks to rice, durian and even nail polish.
And while the quiet, intimate scents associated with Korean perfumery are still very much present, they’re only one part of the story.
Here are seven Korean fragrance brands worth discovering now.
1. CHWI
Few fragrance brands translate a sense of Korea into scent quite as literally as Chwi.
Rather than leaning into familiar fruity-floral compositions, the Seoul-based brand looks to South Korea’s landscapes, ingredients and traditions for inspiration. Think a bamboo forest after the rain, the smell of ink as a calligrapher puts brush to paper, or the tranquillity of a traditional Korean temple.
There’s Ssook, named after Korean mugwort, which layers the herb with tea, patchouli, cedarwood and soft soil. Ssal – Korean for rice – takes another familiar ingredient and gives it a creamy warmth through rice, cedarwood, tobacco, amber, musk, vanilla and iris.
Then there’s the brand’s signature Daenamu. Inspired by bamboo, it’s crisp and green with bergamot, bamboo, muguet, moss and musk.
Even Chwi’s bottles contain a subtle reference to Korean heritage, with sculptural caps inspired by traditional Joseon-era palanquins.
Beyond perfumes, its best-loved scents extend into solid perfume balms, hand creams, room diffusers and body washes.
Where to buy: Chwi Bukchon Flagship, No 3, 5 Gyedong-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul. Chwi also ships to Singapore via Style Korean.
Visit Chwi for details.
2. A’DDICT
If you love the understated, second-skin quality associated with K-fragrance, A’ddict takes the idea a step further by making scent something you can personalise through layering.
Its light, clean and softly musky fragrances are designed for everyday wear, with single-note solid perfumes that can be combined with its eau de parfums to create your own scent trail.
There’s another interesting beauty crossover here, too. Its alcohol-free fragrances are formulated with skincare ingredients including hyaluronic acid, phytokeratin and olive oil.
For something bright, Peel The Bergamot combines bergamot, mimosa and cedarwood. Eat The Peach delivers a warmer second-skin combination of apple, peach and sandalwood, while Before Sunset brings together lemon, neroli and musk.
Still unsure where to start? The brand even has a perfume personality quiz on its Instagram page to match you with an A’ddict scent.
Where to buy: Chicor and select Olive Young stores in Seoul. A’ddict also ships to Singapore via Olive Young Global.
Visit A’ddict for details.
3. ATELIER FAYE
Atelier Faye shows the playful, approachable side of Korean perfumery – one where choosing a fragrance can be less about finding a grand “signature scent” and more about matching your mood.
Its whimsical illustrations immediately set it apart, while its fragrances turn familiar everyday feelings and moments into light, comforting scents that are easy to wear.
My Skin But Better does exactly what its name suggests: a delicate floral-woody fragrance designed to complement your natural body chemistry, with lily of the valley, pear, iris, orange blossom, white musk and oakmoss.
Strawberry Fantasy offers a sweeter fruity-floral combination of apricot, peach, osmanthus, white rose, iris and white musk, while Cozy Pajama evokes a lazy weekend through linden blossom, freesia, muguet, gardenia, white musk and white amber.
And with more than 30 scents to explore, this is a brand for fragrance lovers who enjoy changing what they wear according to their mood, personality or occasion.
Where to buy: Select Olive Young stores across South Korea. Atelier Faye also ships to Singapore via W Concept.
Visit Atelier Faye for details.
4. SISOLOGY
Sisology treats fragrance almost like a snapshot of a memory, building scents around intimate moments and emotions rather than simply individual ingredients.
That storytelling is backed by serious perfumery credentials. The brand has collaborated with renowned noses including French perfumer Joelle Lerioux Patris, who has worked with Jo Malone London and Acqua di Parma, and Italian perfumer Luca Maffei of Histoires de Parfums.
Its signature On The Sofa is made for close-proximity cuddles, combining bergamot, musk, black pepper and amber to evoke time spent with someone you love.
Etre Toi takes a brighter direction with freesia and peach, sensual rose and a base of patchouli, woods and amber.
For something quieter, Mute from the brand’s Soft Contrast collection combines incense, pink pepper, lily, musk, suede and vanilla for an elegant, grounded presence.
Where to buy: Sisology Bukchon Flagship Store, 74-18 Yulgok-ro 3-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul.
Visit Sisology for details.
5. ANILLO
Anillo is interesting precisely because it doesn’t treat perfume as something that stops at your pulse points. Instead, fragrance runs through its hair and body products, turning scent into an entire beauty ritual.
Its new Dark Beer fragrance combines spearmint, cypress and sandalwood, with the scent also appearing in a Biome Scalp Foam Ampoule designed to nourish and strengthen the scalp.
Lime Sunday goes brighter with lime, lemon, bergamot, pine, jasmine, basil, amber and musk. There’s even a coordinating Hair Vinegar rinse for an instant cooling sensation on the scalp while helping with dandruff and excess oil.
Then there’s woody-floral Rosy Night, a warmer combination of rose, orange blossom, mandarin, bergamot, musk, sandalwood and ginger. The scent extends across shampoo, ampoule treatment, hair mist and hair essence, so you can layer it throughout your routine.
The brand also offers 10ml fragrance bottles, making it easy to experiment before committing to a full bottle – or simply throw one into your bag when travelling.
Where to buy: Anillo Flagship Store, 6-1 Yeonmujang-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Anillo ships its hair and body care to Singapore via its official website.
Visit Anillo for details.
6. BORNTOSTANDOUT
If your idea of K-fragrance is synonymous with quiet, clean and minimalist scents, Borntostandout is the brand that turns that assumption on its head.
Bold, provocative and intentionally unconventional, the brand has experimented with notes and ideas ranging from cola and durian to nail polish.
It also works with renowned perfumers including Olivier Cresp, Honorine Blanc and Quentin Bisch, bringing established perfumery expertise to some decidedly unexpected concepts.
Dirty Rice interprets freshly cooked basmati rice through a combination that is simultaneously sweet and savoury, pairing starchy rice with milky almond, sandalwood and musk.
Drunk Lovers captures a heady, lust-fuelled night through juniper, red berries, brandy, ginger, pepper, clary sage, amber and patchouli.
And gourmand lovers can look to Sugar Addict, a rich combination of cocoa, cinnamon, vanilla, coffee, rum and cashmere woods.
Where to buy: The Scent Parlour, Level 3, 67 Circular Road, Singapore.
Visit Borntostandout for details.
7. WHAT THE FUME
One of the newer names in the K-perfume space, What The Fume makes fragrance feel like an extension of your main-character moment.
The brand translates emotions and highly specific situations into wearable scent stories – and gives them names you'll probably remember long after you've smelled them.
Its Extrait de Parfum formulations contain higher fragrance oil concentrations of between 15 and 30 per cent, giving the scents greater staying power.
Be My Muse is a floral-woody blend of lemon, peach, jasmine, osmanthus, suede and sandalwood, while Everyone’s Crush combines fig, bergamot, rosewood, vanilla and tonka bean.
But perhaps the best demonstration of the brand’s personality is Ex’s Wedding Invite. Inspired by that very particular emotional scenario, it combines saffron, truffle, florals, patchouli and moss – the olfactory equivalent of turning up composed, sophisticated and completely unbothered.
Besides perfumes, What The Fume also offers diffusers for the home.
Where to buy: What The Fume ships to Singapore via W Concept.
Visit What The Fume for details.