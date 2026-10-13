Beyond Tamburins, Nonfiction and Hetras: 7 Korean fragrance brands worth discovering now

Asian fragrance brands are finally having their moment to shine. And while many of us instinctively turn to K-beauty for the latest skincare and makeup trends, Korean perfume hasn’t always commanded the same attention.

But that’s changing.

Tamburins, Nonfiction and Hetras may have introduced a wider audience to K-fragrance but look beyond these familiar names and there’s a much more diverse fragrance scene waiting to be discovered.

Rather than simply following Western fragrance conventions, a new generation of Korean brands is developing its own olfactory identity. Some look to Korean ingredients, landscapes and traditions for inspiration; others turn everyday emotions and seemingly mundane moments into scent. You’ll also find brands experimenting with everything from skin-like musks to rice, durian and even nail polish.

And while the quiet, intimate scents associated with Korean perfumery are still very much present, they’re only one part of the story.

Here are seven Korean fragrance brands worth discovering now.

1. CHWI

Few fragrance brands translate a sense of Korea into scent quite as literally as Chwi.

Rather than leaning into familiar fruity-floral compositions, the Seoul-based brand looks to South Korea’s landscapes, ingredients and traditions for inspiration. Think a bamboo forest after the rain, the smell of ink as a calligrapher puts brush to paper, or the tranquillity of a traditional Korean temple.