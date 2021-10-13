Sexy clothes are back in fashion – but are we ready to show some skin again?

Here in Singapore, I watched with some trepidation the barely-there micro-mini skirts on lithe models strutting down the runway at the Miu Miu Spring 2022 show in Paris.

We’re talking about just a few inches of fabric, with that unforgiving low-rise waist from the Y2K era that seems to have re-appeared on jeans, skirts and shorts. These tiny flaps of cloth hugged the hips way below the navel and required flat stomachs and abs, and ended just below the crotch, and were seen on the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefanie in the Noughties.

More often than not, they were worn with skimpy spaghetti-strap tops or – shudder – boob tubes. Which, by the way, are also back.

Are we ready to embrace – and for some of us, relive – all that wanton skin-baring?