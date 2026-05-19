Did the MoonSwatch teach us nothing? 5 takeaways from AP x Swatch Royal Pop’s chaotic launch

Here we go again.

Four years after the Swatch x Omega MoonSwatch launch degenerated into global chaos – complete with fights breaking out among disgruntled customers, overnight queues and even police intervention – history is repeating itself almost tick for tock with yet another Swatch release.

This time, the catalyst for the mania is the May 16 launch of the Swatch Royal Pop timepieces, created in collaboration with high-end watchmaker Audemars Piguet (AP), whose actual watches typically start from around US$20,000.

While the Blancpain x Swatch Scuba Fifty Fathoms launch in 2023 also drew long queues, it was relatively less intense. Last week, the scenes that unfolded were predictably absurd. Around the world, shoppers camped outside Swatch stores for days. Queues spiralled out of control, people threw tantrums, skirmishes broke out and in some extreme cases, tear gas was fired to keep things under control.