From Bangkok drugstores to haute couture: How Thai sunscreens became 2025’s hottest beauty secret

Content creators have amplified this shift. Chayadhorn Kitiyadisai (known as Ing), founder of new Thai beauty brand Ingu, posted a TikTok declaring “the best sunscreens are in Thailand" that garnered over 1.4 million views. He linked their effectiveness to the country’s hot, humid climate and noted that “even Korean and European sunscreens struggle in this market”. The message struck a chord, with several commenters lamenting that Thai sunscreens aren’t available in their own countries, further heightening intrigue and buzz around these brands.

CLIMATE-DRIVEN INNOVATION

Thailand’s SPF market has always been shaped by necessity. With year-round temperatures hovering around 30°C and humidity that makes every step outside feel like a steam room, sunscreen is non-negotiable for locals.

This environment has pushed local brands to innovate in ways that feel instantly relevant to Singapore. While some Korean SPFs can feel overly dewy for our weather, or Australian ones too thick and sticky for daily use, Thai options often strike a middle ground. Their sunscreens often combine mattifying finishes, water resistance, and sweat-proof wear, making them practical for tropical daily life.

At the same time, Thai beauty ideals favour brightness and clarity, so it’s common to see SPFs doubled up with brightening agents such as niacinamide or Vitamin C.