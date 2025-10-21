From Bangkok drugstores to haute couture: How Thai sunscreens became 2025’s hottest beauty secret
From affordable sachets at 7-Elevens to Hollywood beauty routines, Thai sunscreens are finally stepping into the spotlight.
When rapper and style star Cardi B attended Maison Margiela’s Haute Couture Fall 2025 show, her chic front-row look – an oversized trench, tipped beret, and surrealist gold accessories – turned heads.
But what really caught beauty insiders’ attention was the unexpected base beneath her glow: Cathy Doll’s Ultra Light Sun Fluid, a Thai drugstore sunscreen that retails for 450 baht (US$13.80). Usually found in the aisles of 7-Elevens and Boots in Bangkok, the humble SPF made a surprise cameo in a behind-the-scenes video from Cardi B’s makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl, who applied it on the star’s face and body before finishing her couture-ready glam.
Earlier this year, Hollywood makeup artist Patrick Ta, who’s worked with Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian, also featured the same product in his Coachella routine, praising the SPF for being “super lightweight” and “not too heavy”.
Long overshadowed by their European, Korean and Japanese counterparts, Thai sunscreens are now starting to gain international buzz. Besides popping up in Hollywood makeup kits, they’re also appearing on TikTok hauls and shopping bags of Singaporeans returning from Bangkok – including beauty blogger @beautifulbuns_sg, who showcased her purchases last year.
WHY THEY’VE STAYED LOCAL – UNTIL NOW
Korean sunscreens have K-beauty's marketing machine behind them. Japanese SPFs ride on a reputation for high standards and innovation. Australian brands benefit from strict regulatory frameworks and a national culture of sun safety.
Thai sunscreens, in contrast, have existed in something of a bubble. Most are designed primarily for the domestic market with limited distribution – you’re more likely to find them at Bangkok drugstores than on Singapore shelves.
Packaging reflects this local-first approach too. Many products are bright, playful, and available in sachets – perfect for affordability and convenience, but not always aligned with the minimalist, “skincare-as-luxury” aesthetic that helped Korean and Japanese sunscreens go global.
Perhaps sensing this gap, some Thai players are refining their image. Srichand, a heritage brand that dates back to 1948, has modernised with cleaner packaging and bolder campaigns. Meanwhile, Her Hyness, founded in 2016, styles itself as clean beauty with sleek pastel tubes and rose-gold details, projecting a premium image that sets it apart from Thailand's mass-market aesthetic.
Content creators have amplified this shift. Chayadhorn Kitiyadisai (known as Ing), founder of new Thai beauty brand Ingu, posted a TikTok declaring “the best sunscreens are in Thailand" that garnered over 1.4 million views. He linked their effectiveness to the country’s hot, humid climate and noted that “even Korean and European sunscreens struggle in this market”. The message struck a chord, with several commenters lamenting that Thai sunscreens aren’t available in their own countries, further heightening intrigue and buzz around these brands.
CLIMATE-DRIVEN INNOVATION
Thailand’s SPF market has always been shaped by necessity. With year-round temperatures hovering around 30°C and humidity that makes every step outside feel like a steam room, sunscreen is non-negotiable for locals.
This environment has pushed local brands to innovate in ways that feel instantly relevant to Singapore. While some Korean SPFs can feel overly dewy for our weather, or Australian ones too thick and sticky for daily use, Thai options often strike a middle ground. Their sunscreens often combine mattifying finishes, water resistance, and sweat-proof wear, making them practical for tropical daily life.
At the same time, Thai beauty ideals favour brightness and clarity, so it’s common to see SPFs doubled up with brightening agents such as niacinamide or Vitamin C.
There’s also a culture of accessibility: Single-use sachets priced around 30 baht (US$0.90) make reapplication affordable and convenient for everyone. This democratisation of SPF use – making it easy to top up sunscreen on a commute or trial a new formula without investing in a full size – is popularised in Thailand, and increasingly appealing to global consumers.
THE SPF QUESTION
Recent scandals where Australian and Korean brands failed to meet labelled SPF claims have left consumers more cautious. Here’s what that means for Thai sunscreens: Unless sold through Singapore retail (where they must meet Health Sciences Authority regulations), we lack independent lab data on whether they deliver on SPF or PA claims.
A few exceptions exist – for instance, Mistine products are stocked at Watsons Singapore – but most Thai sunscreens remain available only online or in Thai stores. That doesn’t make them inherently less effective, but it does mean consumers should approach with the same healthy scepticism they’d apply to any overseas online purchase. Treat them as beauty experimentation, not your only line of defence against sun exposure.
8 THAI SUNSCREEN BRANDS TO KNOW
Here are the Thai SPFs capturing attention locally and online.
1. MISTINE
Often described as Thailand’s national cosmetics brand, Mistine offers one of the widest sunscreen ranges, spanning lightweight, watery textures to matte, everyday-wear formulas. It’s also one of the few Thai brands with an official foothold in Singapore.
Available at Watsons Singapore.
2. CATHY DOLL
Affordable, fun, and playful, Cathy Doll’s colourful sunscreens often appear in Bangkok haul videos. While the brand is Thai, its SPFs are manufactured in Korea and some formulas also incorporate K-beauty ingredients, such as bird’s foot trefoil, a flower extract patented in Korea that can soothe acne-prone skin.
Available at selected 7-Eleven, Watsons, Boots, Beautrium and Eveandboy stores in Thailand.
3. SRICHAND
A heritage brand best known originally for its loose powder. Its SPFs are considered everyday staples, with formulas that often include skincare ingredients such as Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants.
Available at selected 7-Eleven, Watsons, Boots, Beautrium and Eveandboy stores in Thailand.
4. HER HYNESS
An indie favourite that leans into premium “clean beauty” positioning, Her Hyness highlights hybrid benefits: Sunscreens that combine sun protection with claims like hydration, barrier repair, and anti-ageing support.
Available at selected Watsons, Beautrium, Eveandboy and King Power stores in Thailand.
5. INGU
Founded three years ago by content creator Ing, Ingu is built on insights from his family’s cosmetics company. The brand also claims to be committed to full transparency, with the founder sharing myth-busting explanations and breaking down ingredient lists on his social channels.
Available at selected Watsons, Beautrium and Eveandboy stores in Thailand.
6. MIZUMI
A pharmacy staple known for its fragrance-free, sensitive-skin-friendly ethos. MizuMi sunscreens are lightweight, gentle, and often spotlighted by beauty forums as options for those with easily irritated skin.
Available at selected 7-Eleven, Watsons, Boots, Beautrium, Eveandboy and Tops stores in Thailand.
7. DR PONG
Created by a dermatologist, this line carries a clinical, problem-solving image. Its products appeal to consumers who have acne-prone or sensitive skin and want straightforward, no-frills UV protection at an accessible price.
Available at Dr Pong outlets and selected Watsons, Beautrium and Eveandboy stores in Thailand.
8. CLEAR NOSE
Best recognised for its acne-care line, Clear Nose formulates sunscreens tailored to oily and blemish-prone skin. Oil-control and non-comedogenic claims make it a go-to among younger consumers, particularly students.
Available at selected 7-Eleven, Watsons, Boots, Beautrium and Eveandboy stores in Thailand.