What they'll miss most about Jurong Bird Park: Staff recall their best memories from the last 51 years

For Mohammad Saad Yahya, who's assistant manager for Animal Presentation for the High Flyers Show, the last 39 years at JBP have been nothing but significant and memorable.

“I took care of the hornbills for my first 20 years,” he said with a smile. “I still remember I joined the bird park on Oct 3, 1983.”

Saad shared that one of the things he’ll most about the current location has to be the “ambience”.

“Because back in the day, if you were in any part of the bird park, you cannot see any buildings at all. You can see only the birds and also the exhibits. And of course, the people that we work with,” he said. “That is the thing that we're going to miss most.”

Saad confessed he’ll miss the natural environment here in Jurong, and is afraid that when they move, they won’t be as close to nature as they are now.