3 nights in Penang: Instagram art in the countryside, dreamy sunsets and a most unusual dinner date

My tour guide Eng Seong remarked that the last time he came, which was prior to the pandemic, the place wasn't as developed. And I could tell he was impressed by the facelift.

Being a first-timer in Penang, I didn't know what was new and what wasn't, but I was equally impressed by what I had seen throughout my short trip.

BUTTERWORTH IN HALF A DAY: HISTORY AND ART

Earlier in the day, we were at Butterworth Art Walk, where you can find a myriad street murals inspired by the local seaside community and British Malaya history, to name a few. I liked that the back alley neighbourhood was less touristy (you can take as many pictures without the judging eyes and restless crowds over at George Town on the island) and you could cover the area on foot in less than 30 minutes.