‘Stories I can tell my grandchildren’: Meet the couple driving from London to Singapore in a convoy of 12 cars

As the season of revenge travel unfolds, Jeremy See and his wife Sharleen Lim are eagerly joining the ranks of those whose pandemic-born holiday dreams are now becoming a reality. Except their upcoming road trip has been in the works for three years.

In August, they will embark on a journey to London, where their Singapore-registered 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 4.6L V8 was transported a month prior. Over the course of 100 days, they are prepared to cover 25,000km, passing through 23 countries as they make their way back to Singapore.

Their route includes the following countries: UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Turkiye, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, China, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and finally, Singapore. With a budget of S$110,000 for two people, it's no wonder that none of their five children will be accompanying them.